Fans Unleash on ‘Cheap’ Teresa Giudice With Rihanna Connection

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion was filmed recently and shortly afterward, the stars shared photos of their reunion looks on social media. The cast of the 12th season all sported gold-themed outfits for the special taping, with most of the stars wearing dresses while Teresa Giudice chose a pantsuit for the occasion.

After the reunion, Giudice shared a video of her outfit, a pantsuit covered in large glittering sequins, on Instagram but it quickly garnered mixed reactions from fans. The RHONJ star captioned the video “Shine bright like a diamond,” and tagged Rihanna.

However, several fans were quick to point out that the song in the video, “Diamonds,” was not actually Rihanna’s famous song but a different version. In addition to that, many fans ridiculed Giudice for her choice of attire. Here is the post:

Fans Took Issue With Several Parts of Her Post, From Her Dress to Her Lips to the Song

Fans tore into Giudice for several aspects of her post, including tagging Rihanna in the caption but not including her song, as well as Giudice’s choice of attire. Someone shared the post on Reddit and wrote, “Not Teresa using a cover of ‘Diamonds’ by someone else and tagging Rihanna.”

One person wrote, “why is she tagging her in the first place lmao, the housewives clout chasing rihanna.” Another commented, “That’s not even Rihanna singing though.” Beyond the comments about the song, there were even more replies from people criticizing Giudice’s pantsuit. “Shine bright like shards of broken mirror on my a**,” one person wrote. Another said, “I love her I do but the outfit gives Ali Express.” One person wrote on Reddit, “Wtf is she wearing?”

Many people replied to Giudice’s Instagram, with one saying, “Don’t like it, looks very cheap..” Another said, “You look like a disco ball. Not a good look IMO.” One of the replies stated, “The ugliest outfit I’ve seen.” Someone else wrote, “Nah looks like the mirror from Walmart broke & someone glued the peices onto a cheap jumpsuit.” That comment racked up well over 100 likes.

Another common theme in the comments was people pointing out that they thought Giudice’s upper lip had either too much filler or lip liner. Someone stated, “Her lip filler is migrating… I love lip filler but these women have got to learn their threshold! You don’t need a full syringe every 3 months good grief.”

One person asked, “What is going on with her mouth/upper lip? Is it just the way the light is reflecting, or did she have about 6 syringes of filler in her top lip?” Someone commented, “The lip fillers are a bit much. She didn’t even need them.” Another said, “looks like a mustache with that lip thing going on.” Someone agreed, “Looks like she has a stache!” Someone else said, “Why does Teresa look like she has a moustache? Lips too big making a shadow.”

Giudice Was Told She Couldn’t Yell at the RHONJ Reunion

Giudice was lucky to be able to attend the reunion as she was hospitalized just a week before it was filmed for an emergency procedure to remove her appendix. On the day of the taping, host Andy Cohen shared on his Instagram Stories that Giudice had strict instructions not to yell during filming.

He shared a video to his Story and told Giudice she couldn’t yell on the orders of the doctor. He joked, “I’m worried about this… You’re someone who gets typically very fired up.” He then told the RHONJ star that she couldn’t scream and that if she felt the need to, she should just grab him instead.

