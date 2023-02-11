Teresa Giudice Links Up With Former BFF in Surprising Move

Teresa Giudice and her new husband Louie Ruelas took a trip to Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl and the two went on a surprising double date.

On February 11, 2023, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her toasting with three other people — one being her husband and another being her former best friend and former RHONJ co-star, Jacqueline Laurita. Although he wasn’t tagged, it appears as though Laurita’s husband was also with the group, making their outing a proper double date.

Giudice and Ruelas were at Cipriani Las Vegas, a popular eatery and celebrity hotspot located inside the Wynn Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. Giudice and Laurita’s friendship was highlights on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” until their falling out and Laurita’s subsequent departure from the franchise in 2016.

Laurita and her husband moved to Vegas in 2019, according to Bravo.

Teresa Giudice & Jacqueline Laurita Have Been at Odds for Several Years

Although Giudice and Laurita were once extremely close, their relationship soured on the show. It seems that rumors and hearsay may have been to blame, at least partially, for the downfall of their friendship. Things got really nasty ahead of Giudice’s prison sentence, which she began serving in 2014.

In an interview with People magazine in 2019, Laurita criticized her former friend for not taking accountability for her actions.

“If she wouldn’t have lied about her assets, if she would have given up her financial information, she wouldn’t have gone to prison. Her husband set it up so she wouldn’t go to jail. He did everything he could to keep her out of jail. But she lied under oath,” Laurita told the outlet, adding, “She’s a narcissist. She really believes that she’s famous for being infamous. I would never want to be famous for flipping tables, acting classless, being dumb and being a felon.”

Both women have shown no desire to repair their friendship, but it seems that something shifted in recent months. For starters, Laurita has been speaking out against Melissa Gorga and, in turn, defending her former friend, which seemed to soften Giudice.

On the January 26, 2023, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice said that she was “devastated” when her friendship with Laurita ended.

Interestingly, in February 2022, Giudice told Andy Cohen that she’d be open to forgiving Laurita and moving on, according to Reality Tea. Now, it seems, that time has come.

Many Fans Were Shocked to See Giudice & Laurita Together Again

Shortly after Giudice tagged Laurita on her Instagram Stories, someone shared a screenshot of the post on Reddit where many RHONJ fans responded — many quite surprised that the two women were having dinner together.

“Hell hath frozen over,” one Redditor commented on the new thread.

“OMG IT IS LEGIT. THE TEA IS PIPINNNNN,” someone else added.

“Love it! I liked their friendship,” a third Reddit user wrote.

A fourth person added a string of emoji, including three of the mind blown faces.

