Teresa Giudice Would ‘Love’ Daughter Gia to Have Bigger Role on RHONJ Season 15

Teresa Giudice said she hopes viewers will see more of her daughter Gia on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, the RHONJ star said her 23-year-old daughter is “fine” with having cameras in the house and doesn’t feel it’s an invasion of privacy. In fact, both mom and daughter relish the spotlight.

When asked if she hopes Gia will become even “more prominent in the show” next season, Giudice replied, “I would love for her to.”

“I mean, she has grown up on the show,” Giudice pointed out. “I mean, some people get jealous on the show that she’s around, like some of my cast members. And it’s like, who cares? And they call her a kid. And she’s not a kid. She’s 23, she’s an adult.”

In the RHONJ season 14 episode titled “Behind Frenemy Lines,” Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga referred to Gia as a “child” who shouldn’t be involved in “adult conversations.”

Gia Giudice Appeared in Several RHONJ Season 14 Episodes, Including the Episode With the Margaret Josephs Takedown Meeting

Gia Giudice was more visible than ever during the 14th season of RHONJ. She even had her own confessional interviews in some episodes.

In season 14, Gia was featured prominently in the RHONJ episode “A League Of Their Own Worst Enemy.” In one scene, Gia shut down RHONJ co-star Jenn Fessler when Fessler mentioned her estranged uncle Joe Gorga.

Gia was also present during a meeting her mother helmed with her lawyer James Leonard, in the penultimate season 14 episode, titled “Don’t Trial This At Home.” Giudice invited select cast members to the meetup, during which she attempted to expose her enemy, Margaret Josephs. When Josephs sent a funeral floral arrangement to Giudice’s house during the meeting, it was Gia who spotted the delivery driver on the security cameras and said he looked “creepy.”

Gia Giudice Explained Why She Filmed More Scenes During RHONJ Season 14

Gia previously told Us Weekly she was on the show more simply because she lives at home again after graduating from college in May 2023. “I feel like, honestly, it was really whenever my mom was home, I would hop in the scene or I went to a couple events outside of our house,” she told the outlet in a video interview in November. “It was pretty much just always filming at home.”

“I mean, in filming aspects, I’m always, like, my mom’s right-hand man,” she added.

In her interview with Ripa, Giudice also explained, “Gia moved back home. Gia graduated Rutgers [University]. She’s living back home.”

“She took her LSATs to go into law school,” the mom of four added. “So she was studying, studying, studying. And then, you know, she got so stressed out by it. And it was last year while we were filming, so it was a lot. She was, you know, filming and she was studying, but then her tutors, you know, said, you know, she wasn’t ready to take them. So she was really upset, which I felt bad. So right now, she’s been doing a lot of influencing. She’s doing well. “

Giudice said her eldest daughter is “so good” at being an influencer on social media.

“So, so she’s like, ‘Mommy, I’m gonna, you know, take a break, enjoy the summer.’ And then she says she’s gonna go back to it. So I said, no problem.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Compares Spouse to Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos