Why Teresa Giudice Is Scared of Being Fired

Could Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice be the next “OG” to get fired? It seems like that could be what’s on the star’s mind lately.

Recently, a source revealed to Page Six that the reason why Giudice brought up the cheating rumors about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband during the Season 11 premiere was because she was “terrified” of being fired from the franchise.

“She’s being watched by the network and needed a story to stir the pot,” the source explained to Page Six. “She had zero proof [that he cheated] and made up the story because Bravo has been getting rid of original ‘Housewives,’ [She’s] too expensive and they can filter through different women She’s desperately trying to stay relevant.”

The source continued, “Teresa is the highest paid ‘Housewife.’ If they get rid of her, it’s because they pay her too much and her act is no longer worth it, but she’s been a franchise favorite forever.”

Giudice has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since its first season.

Teresa Giudice Has Denied the Rumors

Following the report from Page Six, Giudice took to Instagram to deny what the source had said. Giudice replied to a post on an Instagram page called @sidepieceshow, writing, “Not true.”

Giudice’s lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., also denied the rumors. Leonard told Page Six, “The core principle of reality television is authenticity, and I don’t believe there has ever been a more authentic ‘Housewife’ than Teresa Giudice, and there never will be. She is without peer in what she and her family have shared with the cameras over the years. When you are as real and authentic as Teresa has been, you don’t need to pull stunts or manufacture story to be relevant and that is ridiculous for anyone to suggest otherwise.”

Teresa Giudice Has Admitted That Being on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Has Been Difficult

Although Giudice may not want to get the axe from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she has been through a lot during the past few years. Giudice recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that some years starring on The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been tougher than others.

“I’ve been through so much,” Giudice explained. “Seasons 1 and 2, I started the show, I was like, this is great. They’re just going to follow me and my friends around doing what I normally do. And then season 3, that’s when the family came on. It was terrible. And then, all of the legal stuff. And then I lost my mom. I lost my dad. It’s been a lot.”

Giudice continued, explaining that she was going through a rough time when this season began filming. “When I started this season, I wasn’t in a good place,” Giudice said. “I had lost my dad. So yeah, it’s hard. It’s like, I miss them tremendously. It sucks. He missed my mom and he wanted to be with my mom, which I totally understand.”

