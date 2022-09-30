Teresa Giudice Reveals if She’s Quitting RHONJ

Is Teresa Giudice leaving “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” next season?

During a recent interview with Metro UK, the star revealed whether or not she would be quitting the show after they just wrapped a dramatic season. However, much to fans’ relief, it looks like Giudice is not leaving the franchise anytime soon, even though rumors have circulated that she wouldn’t return. Giudice has been a member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since its first season, which premiered in 2009.

“Oh, yes. I’m going to be on it until they want me off,” Giudice told the outlet in an interview published on Sept. 30. “I’m always going to be on.”

Currently, Giudice is not speaking to her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, after an explosive season 13 finale event, according to Page Six. Gorga and his wife also did not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

One Star Said That Giudice & Gorga’s Feud Is the Talk of the Town

While speaking to Page Six, New Jersey resident and star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that Giudice and Gorga’s feud has been the talk of the town lately. Polizzi explained that she lives in the same area of New Jersey as Melissa Gorga.

“I live in Jersey, like, literally so close to [Gorga],” Polizzi told the outlet in an interview published on Sept. 14. “A lot of people are talking about that.”

Polizzi continued, “Like, [people] that are not on the show [are talking about it]. Just people in town and everywhere.”

However, even though Polizzi is looking forward to seeing their feud play out on TV, she does feel badly for the two families. “For entertaining-wise and viewership-wise, I’m like, ‘Oh, s***, this is crazy!’” Polizzi said. “I mean, thinking about them as friends and how now they have that turmoil, it’s sad, because I’m such a family person and that sucks.”

One ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said That She Thinks Gorga Will ‘Regret’ Not Attending Giudice’s Wedding

Even though she’s not a member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” RHOBH star Kyle Richards still has some feelings about Giudice and Gorga’s ongoing feud. Richards starred in season one of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” last year alongside the two of them. The spinoff show, which is available on Peacock, brought together different “Real Housewives” across the franchises for a week-long vacation in the Turks and Caicos.

“I love both of them,” Richards said during an August 24 appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop. “I became very close with both of them during the Ultimate Girls Trip… But I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can’t get that time back.”

Richards continued about Gorga, “I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out. So, I do feel like one day, she would regret that.”

