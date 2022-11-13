Teresa Giudice Comments on Whether RHONJ Could Continue if She Left the Series

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her “Namaste B$tches” podcast co-host, Melissa Pfeister, appeared on a November 2022 episode of the “Everything Iconic” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino. While recording the podcast episode, Pellegrino asked Giudice if she believed RHONJ could continue if she were to leave the show. The mother of four shared she was not sure if the future of the Bravo series was reliant upon her presence. Giudice also referenced the show paused filming while she served her 11-month prison sentence in 2015.

“I don’t know. That’s something for you — I rather you say that then me because I’m not, you know, I don’t want to say that because that’s not who I am. But I’m grateful for everything that Bravo has done for me and so I’m grateful that they waited a year for me ’til I came home, so yeah,” said Giudice.

Pfeister chimed in that she believed Giudice’s career could still thrive if she decided to stop starring on RHONJ. She explained, “there’s more to Teresa than being a Housewife.”

“Housewives is just like a little, little piece of who she really is, so I mean yes, I do think that the show could go on. I think that she could do and make this podcast huge, other shows could come from it, you know, I do think it because she could be more than just ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey,’” said the nutritionist.

Teresa Giudice Revealed What She Regretted While Filming RHONJ

During the “Everything Iconic” episode, Giudice revealed she regretted getting into physical altercations with her co-stars on RHONJ. She referenced she encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ hair in season 10. She asserted, however, that the incident “wasn’t [her] idea.”

“Someone else told her to do that, and then she asked me ‘should I do it?’ And in my head, I was thinking because I have been on the show for so long now, I was thinking oh my god, that’s going to make great TV,” said Giudice. “So I didn’t know that Danielle was going to pull her hair the way she did, so I figured, no it would make great TV. That’s how I was thinking, I was kind of thinking like a producer at that moment and I also was drinking a lot.”

She also suggested she did not stand behind her decision to push plates and glassware toward Josephs in season 12. The Bravo personality shared she has recently worked on maintaining her composure during heated situations.

“You’re going to see in the new season, me working on myself, and I’m trying to work on myself not to get triggered, so even if people are coming for me like they always do, to work on not getting triggered,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Wedding at BravoCon

Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, wed in August 2022. During a BravoCon panel in October 2022, the RHONJ star noted the ceremony was filmed for a Bravo special. She explained she wanted her fans to witness her second wedding.

“I made sure I had fun because Louie and I planned the whole thing, and I was so happy that he wanted to be involved with me, we did it with a wedding planner, and I swear, we enjoyed it the whole night. Like when it was over, we extended it to 1 a.m. people were still there,” said the RHONJ star.

Giudice’s castmate, Dolores Catania, also shared she had an enjoyable time at the August 6 wedding.

“When she walked out of the chapel, it was the most beautiful moment and I was just — everybody was in awe and it was a moment for all of us,” said the 51-year-old.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’