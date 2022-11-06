Teresa Giudice Shares Biggest RHONJ Regrets

Teresa Giudice is getting real about her time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon 2022, Giudice revealed her biggest regrets on the show–one involving costar Margaret Josephs during season 10, and another moment involving Jackie Goldschneider during season 11.

“Two things I regret: Telling [Danielle Staub], well, I didn’t tell her to pull [Margaret Josephs‘] hair,” Giudice said at the panel. “It wasn’t my idea, but when she asked me, I said, ‘Yeah, do it, do it, do it!’”

Giudice continued, “I thought it was gonna be great TV, but I didn’t know Danielle was gonna pull her hair the way she did and then I was like ‘Oh my god,’ so I regret doing that.”

Giudice then went on to say that her other most regrettable moment on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was when she spread a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband was cheating on her.

“The [Jackie Goldschneider] and [Evan Goldschneider] thing, I swear, guys, I regret doing that. But I heard it from someone else,” Giudice said. “The only reason why I did that, I figured Jackie, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this will make great TV, too.’ I thought Jackie was just gonna ignore it… I thought Jackie was just gonna brush it off… but obviously, she took it to a whole other level.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is excepted to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

Teresa Giudice Said That This Upcoming Season of RHONJ Will Prove People Wrong About Her

While speaking with Us Weekly in Sept. 2022, Giudice revealed that this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will allow viewers to see her in an entirely different light, especially when it comes to what’s happening between her and her brother, Joe Gorga, right now.

Currently, the two are not on speaking terms after a blowout fight during the season 13 finale, and Giudice teased that the upcoming season will show a lot more about their relationship.

“It’s gonna blow your minds away,” Giudice told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.’ I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years.”

Giudice continued, explaining that although the feud is “sad,” she doesn’t have any qualms with sharing what’s really going on. “I’m totally fine [with it]. Totally fine,” Giudice said. “I got taken advantage of for so long, for over 10 years. I got taken advantage of and finally, [husband Luis Ruelas] came into my life and it was like, ‘That’s not happening anymore.’ … I think [everyone is] going to see the truth of everything that’s been really happening.”

Teresa Giudice’s Sister-in-Law Said That She Was ‘Done’ With Her

After their blowout family feud this season, Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, said that she was “done” with Giudice during an interview with People at BravoCon 2022.

“I think that sometimes this goes on,” Gorga told the outlet. “How many times do you want to go in and out, in and out? Eventually you need to protect your immediate family,” she explained. “We need to protect our marriage and our children and our life that we live. We can’t always just try to put our hands out and it doesn’t get reciprocated. We’re tired.”

