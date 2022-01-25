The whole show is about her!

During a recent January 24 interview with Extra TV, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice spilled on the new season, including why she thinks some of her castmates “always come” for her.

“Unfortunately, they all come for the top dog, they always come for me,” Giudice explained during the interview. “But it’s okay, I know how to handle myself.”

In response, the interviewer, Billy Bush, asked Giudice, “Why are they all coming for you now?”

“Because I’m the GOAT,” Giudice responded. “When you come for the OG, then you get some relevance on the show, so that’s why they come for me, but it’s okay.”





Play



Video Video related to teresa giudice says ‘real housewives’ co-stars ‘come for’ her 2022-01-25T17:17:10-05:00

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo. Giudice has been a cast member since season one.

Another ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teased a ‘Crazy’ Upcoming Season

During a November 2021 interview with Page Six, Giudice’s sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga, revealed that this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is going to be over-the-top when it comes to drama.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Gorga told the outlet at the time. “There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles.”

Gorga continued, “Then you see things explode and you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?!’ [It’s] very comparable to the beginning seasons that we’re all remembering.”

At the time, Gorga also divulged some information about Giudice and her new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, explaining that he is able to keep her calm while filming the show.

“I definitely think he tries to talk more sense into her,” Gorga shared. “So, when she’s losing it — and you’ll actually see this on the upcoming season — when she’s starting to go there to the other side, he kind of brings her back and he’s like, ‘Whoa, these ladies are right. You need to listen to them.’”

Giudice Will Feud With Star Margaret Josephs This Season

Although Giudice herself hasn’t said too much about the upcoming season, Margaret Josephs spilled during a January 2022 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast that she and Giudice are not in a great place after filming.

“She’s not too happy with the Marge,” Josephs explained. “I think I am very honest with the way I feel about certain things. Teresa doesn’t always like to hear that from me and she gets upset and obviously, it’s pertaining to her relationship. She gets very mad, and you know, she’s got a hot temper.”

Josephs continued, “If you truly care about someone and truly like someone it’s important to be honest with them. ’m not a yes woman, you know, at my age, I don’t have to ‘yes’ anybody to death. My best friends in the world — you have to be honest with everybody.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Barlow Caught Trashing Meredith Marks in Hot Mic Moment on RHOSLC