Teresa Giudice Reveals if She’s Leaving RHONJ

After a tumultuous season, could this be the end for Teresa Giudice on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”?

During a recent April 27 interview with E! News Daily Pop, Giudice revealed whether or not she’s planning on returning to the series next season. Rumors of Giudice potentially leaving the series began because of the explosive season 12 finale, where Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, grew frustrated with the ongoing drama between the cast and told Giudice that she doesn’t need the show to survive.

“Seriously, I’m done,” Ruelas said during the season finale. “I don’t need this. I work hard and you never have to work a day in your life, how lucky is that?” However, despite that, Giudice doesn’t seem to be planning to leaving the show anytime soon.

“I think I’m gonna ride it out,” Giudice told E! News. “I started it and I think I’m going to ride it out to the end, until Andy [Cohen] doesn’t want me anymore.”

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 reunion on Tuesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Giudice’s Fiancé Was ‘Shocked’ by Her Behavior During the Cast Trip to Nashville

While speaking with Us Weekly in an interview published on April 27, Giudice admitted that Ruelas was “shocked” by her fight with Margaret Josephs in Nashville. The two had not been getting along all season, because Josephs kept bringing up Ruelas’ past, which Giudice did not like. After Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends, including that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater.

Their feud came to a head during the trip, after Josephs called her a “sick, disgusting liar,” which prompted Giudice to throw glassware and food at her.

“[Luis] does keep me grounded,” Giudice told the outlet. “He does keep me, like, at a calmer pace … he was shocked like what I did in Nashville with Margaret. I explained to him that, you know, I don’t know what happens to me [in a situation like that]. It takes a lot to get me to that point, but we were going through a lot, like, behind the scenes and on the show as you saw. It’s like, every week … a new story coming out and it’s obviously hurting him. [And] whatever’s hurting him is hurting me.”

Josephs Admitted That the Season 12 Reunion ‘Impacted’ Her Relationship With Giudice

Even though it hasn’t premiered yet, Josephs admitted during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that the reunion “impacted” her relationship with Giudice.

“The reunion really impacted our relationship,” Josephs told the outlet in an interview published on April 26. “I think she said some things that were very, very hurtful, where I really tried very hard to reason with her, be understanding, be empathetic. And I just don’t feel that’s what I got back from her.”

Josephs continued about the friendship, “I always thought there was a road back. Clearly, she doesn’t follow the yellow brick road, like I do… [Now] I don’t know if there’s a road back. I’m very much a forgiving type of person — and I’ve forgiven her many times — and she’s behaving in a way [as if] I did something horrible to her, and truthfully, she’s the one who really did horrible things to me.”

