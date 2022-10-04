Teresa Giudice Shares Information About RHONJ Season 13 Casting Changes

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Jackie Goldschneider began starring on the Bravo series during season 9. In a May 2022 interview with Page Six, RHONJ star Frank Catania claimed that the mother of four will not be a main cast member during the show’s upcoming thirteenth season.

“She is a ‘friend of,’” said the former lawyer.

He also suggested that he did not believe Goldschneider should be demoted. He explained that he appreciated that the 46-year-old was open about seeking treatment for her eating disorder in RHONJ season 12.

“I thought she had a great season. Not only did she come out with her respective eating disorder, which I know wasn’t easy for her … [but] look at Jackie evolving over time,” shared Catania.

During an October 2022 appearance on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Teresa Giudice confirmed that an RHONJ star was demoted for the upcoming season.

Teresa Giudice Commented on RHONJ Season 13 Casting Changes

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked if Giudice could confirm that an RHONJ star will no longer have the role of a full-time cast member during season 13.

“Yeah,” responded the 50-year-old.

Giudice also stated that she believed the demotion was public knowledge. She, however, did not name which RHONJ star was demoted.

“Oh yeah, I think that everyone knows that, right?” said the RHONJ star.

Arroyave chimed in that the information had not yet been officially confirmed by Bravo.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Giudice also noted that Traci Johnson, who appeared in RHONJ season 12, did not film for the new season.

“She was at one event, maybe. I can’t even remember she was maybe at one event. One of [Melissa Gorga’s] parties, maybe,” stated the reality television personality.

Jackie Goldschneider Commented on the Demotion Rumors in August 2022

During an August 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Goldschneider addressed the rumors that she will not be returning as a full-time cast member for season 13. She shared that she “can’t really say anything about it” and noted that Bravo executives do not “make final decisions about anything really until the season starts.” She also referenced that Johnson was supposed to be a main RHONJ star in season 12.

“Take last season, Traci was supposed to be a Housewife, right. And then at the eleventh hour Traci was not a Housewife. So you really never know,” said the mother of four.

She clarified that she would not be upset if she is demoted on RHONJ.

“I’m really okay with it, I’m really okay with it, if it’s not true. Like I’ve said throughout this entire journey for this, this show is a compliment to my life, it’s not my entire life, so whatever it is, I’m fully okay with it,” asserted Goldschneider. “All I know is that the job, I did this season was no different than what I have done in any of the four seasons before it. I showed up, I am confident that I will be in every single episode of this show. I filmed a ton, and I had a great time.”

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal