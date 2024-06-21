Teresa Giudice Promises ‘A Lot of Vindication’ Is Coming on RHONJ Season 14

Teresa Giudice says the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will go out with a bang.

Speaking with E! News in a June 2024 interview, the 52-year-old Bravo veteran admitted that every season of the reality show is “stressful” for her, but that the current season will be different.

“Hopefully this year there’s going to be a lot of vindication,” Giudice told the outlet. “I’m going to address all the lies from the liars and all the truth is going to come out.”

When asked if “that vindication could “something to do with” her husband Luis Ruelas, Giudice replied, “Yes.”

“Rumors about all the lies that have been put out there,” she added. “That’s been going on for the past three years and it’s really sad. Because I guess people don’t like to see other people happy. And I can’t wait for everyone to see the truth.”

Of her husband of nearly two years, Giudice said, “He puts a smile on my face from ear to ear. I couldn’t be happier. He’s really my soulmate. I never thought that I would find my soulmate at 48 years old. My kids adore him, he adores them, I adore my stepsons. I’ve always wanted sons. I finally got sons.”

Teresa Giudice Talked About ‘Vindication’ in a Previous Interview

Giudice is on the outs with several RHONJ cast mates, including Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. In December 2023, Giudice spoke about filming season 14 while completely estranged from Gorga. As of episode 7 of season 14, the feuding family members have not exchanged one word to each other.

In a December 2023 interview with E! News, Giudice told host Justin Sylvester that it was “hard” to film season 14 while not speaking to certain co-stars.

“I’m happy it’s behind us,” she said of filming the season. “There’s vindication coming, so I’m excited for that.”

Teresa Giudice Called Out Margaret Josephs & Her Brother Joe Gorga

Most of the alleged “lies” Giudice wants vindication from are in regard to allegations that Ruelas hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on the rest of the RHONJ cast members.

On the season 14 episode titled “Gifts & Receipts,” Joe Gorga went on a rant about Ruelas. “I met her new man. I opened my heart to him. And you know what he did? He screwed me, instantly. And I still accepted it. When they screwed me, I forgave them,” Gorga claimed. “And within two months, he hires investigators to follow me to make me look like a bad guy to the press and to the world.”

Speaking with Extra’s Billy Bush in May 2024, Giudice confirmed her “chapter” with her brother is closed for good. “Chapter’s closed and keep watching this season because something else comes out, which, you know, not shocking,” she teased.

She also addressed Margaret Josephs’ claims that Ruelas is after Giudice’s money.

“No, he doesn’t touch my money,” Giudice told Extra. “That’s another lie that Margaret is putting out there… She’s so pathetic. I’m sorry, her actions are pathetic. She puts out these lies. She has no storyline. So, she’s obsessed with me and Luis.”

Giudice’s “vindication” will play out by the end of the season, presumably, as there will be no season 14 reunion .

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s “Reality Checked” with Kiki Monique, Bravo host Andy Cohen said the decison to scrap the RHONJ reunion “will all make sense” once fans see the season 14 finale.

