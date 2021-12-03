Teresa Giudice Ripped as She Models Activewear Line

Teresa Giudice modeled clothes from her activewear line, but not everyone was a fan.

Six months shy of her 50th birthday, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” took to Instagram to share photos and videos of her wearing outfits from her Electric Yoga collaboration. In one post, the mom of four danced to the Britney Spears song ‘Oops I Did it again” as she showed off a leopard-print set and a shiny, light purple two-piece with the words “Love Love Love” on it.

“Oops I wore activewear all week,” Teresa captioned her video, before asking her followers to post their favorite items from her collection.

Teresa Was Slammed For Her Outfits & ‘Fake’ Video

Teresa did receive comments from her followers, but not all of them were positive. Some felt the RHONJ star looked silly in the outfits that feature youthful prints.

“You look Ridiculous,” one commenter wrote to Teresa.

“WTF is that supposed to be?” another laughed.

“Trying to be young like her daughters,” a third commenter wrote.“Be the mom!”

Others slammed the Bravo star’s dancing skills.

“Lisa Rinna you ain’t,” one follower wrote, in a reference to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who constantly post dancing videos to her page.

Others were confused by the location of Teresa’s video compilation, with some thinking it looked like she was dancing in a furniture store. Others pointed out that while Teresa wrote that she wore activewear all week and posed the different looks for each day, her “fake” video appeared to be shot all in the same day.

“That pillow hasn’t moved all week,” one critic noted.

But others were most disappointed in the actual activewear line itself and its limited sizing.

“Went to buy and the largest size you carry in your line is 8-10. This excludes most American women if you care,” one commenter wrote.

“Just like Melissa [Gorga’s] stuff,” another added. “And it reminds me that her ex partner tried telling her but she didn’t care. …Just shows that if we don’t fit their mold then we can’t shop their clothes. I’ll take my business elsewhere.

“There’s a reason they don’t make the clothes in a bigger size and that is because they would rather have the “brand” seem hip and luxurious, so they don’t want average to bigger sized people on their clothes. They wouldn’t look good and Theresa can’t handle that.” Another commenter wrote.

Teresa Launched Her Electric Yoga Line in Early 2021

In February 2021, Teresa announced that she was launching The Love Collection by Teresa Giudice, in partnership with Electric Yoga.

At the time, she told Page Six that she wants to look “good” when she works out. She also revealed that her teen daughters gave her input on the line, which explains why the garments have a youthful vibe.

“I flew out to California and I met with the owner and the designers and I sat with them and created the whole line,” Teresa told the outlet. “They sent me the deck sheet after I went to go design it, and [my daughters] weighed on it, like they told me what they liked, what they didn’t like and I made changes based on what they told me. They’re going to be wearing it, so I wanted to hear what they had to say.”

