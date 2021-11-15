Luis Ruelas’ Romantic Gesture to Teresa Giudice Revealed in ‘RHUGT’ Teaser

A new “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” sneak peek revealed a romantic gesture Teresa Giudice’s fiancé Luis Ruelas did before she left for filming.

On October 19, 2021, Teresa got engaged to her boyfriend Luis while vacationing in Greece. She shared a collage of photos on October 22, 2021, after the engagement was reported by People on October 21, 2021.

Now, ahead of the premiere of the Real Housewives all-stars spin-off, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” a sneak peek has given viewers a glimpse into something romantic Luis did for her while she was away.

The clip, provided by Bravo, shows Luis and Teresa saying goodbye before she heads off for the week-long trip. He handed her a stack of envelopes, love letters to his future wife. He also gave her a bracelet.

“Eight cards to open up each day,” he said.

“Babe, I love you,” Teresa said. Teresa Gushed About Luis in Engagement Post Calling Him the ‘Love of My Life’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) One day after the engagement news broke, Teresa took to Instagram to show a few photos of the event along with a video of the moment it happened. The caption was her own love letter of sorts, a message to Luis. “My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you.” Luis also posted the video of the engagement on his Instagram with a gushing caption of his own. “I spent my entire life dreaming of you,” he wrote on October 22, 2021. “Everyday without even knowing who you were. From the moment our eyes locked and voices connected on Bay boulevard at the Jersey shore, we began our journey understanding each other’s paths and learning to appreciate how we had to go thru everything we did in our lives just to get to this point. These have been the most defining moments of my life and I am eternally grateful to share them with you. This is just the beginning of the rest of our lives.” He followed that up with swoon-worthy words about Teresa’s four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania Giudice who she had with her first husband, Joe. “You are the LOVE of my life, my best friend, my soulmate,” he wrote. “I promise to always love you every second of every day and always be there for you and your 4 beautiful daughters. I devote myself and my purpose in life to our goals and dreams. I am so grateful to walk this life with you not alone but together hand in hand until we are old. I Love you baby.” The Sister-in-Law Drama Between Teresa and Melissa Hasn’t Quite Died out Yet View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice) Much of Teresa and Melissa Gorga’s storylines over the years dealt with the never-ending drama and jealousy between the two sisters. A truce was eventually made after Teresa was sent to prison for fraud on January 5, 2015, she was released 11 months, according to US Weekly.

The Peacock spinoff is sometimes referred to as the OG’s, meaning the women from each city have been around from the beginning. And that’s true for most of the women, but Teresa felt the need to point out who wasn’t an OG … her sister-in-law Melissa.