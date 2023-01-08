Teresa Giudice Says Fans Will ‘See the Truth’ in ‘Really Crazy’ Season 13

The trailer for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” dropped on December 21, 2022, to the delight of Bravo fans and Teresa Giudice shared her thoughts on it during her first podcast of the new year.

Giudice and her “Namaste B$tches” podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister spoke about the holiday trailer drop and the RHONJ star revealed that her favorite part of the trailer was, of course, the clips of her wedding. “The best part that I love is watching my wedding,” she confessed. “That was the best part.”

“I absolutely loved watching my wedding and I can’t wait to relive my wedding,” she spilled. She said there were moments at the wedding when she was busy taking pictures so she wants to see everything that she missed. Pfeister asked Guidice if she was surprised there was so much footage of her wedding in the RHONJ trailer given that the season will be followed by a wedding special.

“No, I’m Teresa Giudice, the OG,” she said. She said, “No I’m not surprised.” Giudice then explained that the wedding special is only supposed to be one show as well, although she’s not sure how long it will be, so it makes sense to also have footage during the 13th season.

Teresa Giudice Also Teased That People Will ‘See the Truth’ This Season & the ‘Skeletons Are Gonna Come Out’

During their first podcast of 2023, Pfeister asked Giudice about her thoughts on the rest of the trailer and the RHONJ star said she could see that fans appeared to love it and that she couldn’t wait to see what people will say about the 13th season.

“Everybody’s gonna see the truth in season 13, like who’s behind everything,” she teased later in the podcast. “It’s really crazy. All the skeletons are gonna come out. I can’t wait.” That said, Giudice said she would wait to share more of her thoughts for later because she didn’t want to spoil anything before it aired. The longtime RHONJ star concluded that she was happy with the trailer.

The 13th Season of RHONJ Has Some Changes Among the Cast, With Three New Women Joining, 2 as Main Cast Members & 1 as a Friend Of the Cast

The 13th season will see some changes among the cast, with Jackie Goldschneider appearing as a “friend of” the cast instead of a main cast member. She told People that she decided to accept the friend role in order to focus on her recovery from an eating disorder, which she opened up about during the last season of the hit Bravo show.

Giudice shared on “Namaste B$tches” that she didn’t know in advance that Goldschneider was demoted but that she wasn’t surprised.

Instead, RHONJ will see two new full-time Housewives, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. A third cast member, Jennifer Fessler, is joining the group of women as a “friend of.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 will premiere on Bravo on February 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

