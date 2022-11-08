Teresa Giudice Talks Split BravoCon Panels, Upcoming RHONJ Reunion

It’s no secret that Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga aren’t speaking. The two families got in a fight during the taping of the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and things were bad enough that Joe and his wife Melissa skipped Teresa’s wedding.

There hasn’t been any communication from either side to the other since the big blowout but BravoCon put a bit of a wrench in the whole situation. It marked the first time that Teresa, Joe, and Melissa were all under the same roof since filming the finale.

All three reality stars took part in various panels at the three-day convention in New York City, but they never actually crossed paths on stage. The network was sure to keep them all separate — even during their own show’s panel, which was split into two. And while there was kinds of chatter that Teresa made a demand that she not participate in anything that Joe and Melissa were involved in, she recently shared the real reason they were all kept apart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Explained That the Panel Was Split Because the Cast Hasn’t Filmed the Reunion Yet

Despite various rumors floating around the internet, Teresa set the record straight on the October 26, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

“I also heard… the panels were split because someone else said something cuz we didn’t want to be on the same panel together,” Teresa said.

“First of all, Bravo makes that decision… I’m not the boss, so that doesn’t come from me. And, it’s like, common sense, duh, we haven’t had our reunion yet! So, of course they wanted to keep us separate. They didn’t want a reunion to happen at BravoCon,” Teresa continued.

“And you know what? Bravo is very smart to do that,” she added.

Andy Cohen previously gave a similar reason for the split panels.

“We’re on the precipice for a really great season of New Jersey airing, so we’re in a really limbo-y place where if we bring them all out together, they’re in a different place than they were the last time we saw them all as a group,” he said during the “Ask Andy” panel, according to Page Six.

Teresa Said She’s ‘Done’ Talking About Her Brother After the Reunion

The RHONJ reunion taping has yet to be announced, but with the new season not due out until early 2023, the ladies may be waiting several more weeks before the reunion date is set.

For the time being, Teresa and her brother have been relatively openly talking about the status of their relationship, and Teresa didn’t hold back on her podcast.

“I just wish that he would stop talking about us,” she said.

“And this is the last time I’m talking about this. Because there’s going to be a lot of things addressed obviously at the reunion and after that, I’m done,” Teresa continued.

“I’m going to talk about it because I’m going to get asked about it and after that? I’m never going to talk about it again,” she concluded.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Gives Update Following Cancer Surgery