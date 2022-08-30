Teresa Giudice Reveals TMI Details About Sex Life With Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice revealed intimate details about her sex life post-wedding to Luis Ruelas.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star appeared at a live Q&A event on August 26, 2022, along with former RHONY star Dorinda Medley and RHONJ’s Dolores Catania.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Says Luis Ruelas ‘Can’t Keep His Tongue out of My Mouth’ During Fan Q & A

“Literally every day, twice a day. … Morning and at night,” Giudice said when talking about her honeymoon with Ruelas, according to Us Weekly. “We’re very sexual and I love it. ‘Cause, like, when you love someone, you wanna be that way with him. I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth.”

The pair have been dating since July 2020 and went public in November of the same year. In October 2021 they were engaged and on August 6, 2022, they were married.

Photos of the couple on their honeymoon have raised eyebrows due to their public displays of affection, which many fans felt were “staged” for the paparazzi.

“Why they staged photos in their honeymoon, how desperate?!?” a fan asked. Another person agreed writing, “exactly right! Like wth in Greece knows her, or even cares who she is. They paid the paps to be there she is the thirstiest, besides him, person ever.”

“Staged much?” another person said.

“Guess someone called the paparazzi……gurl bye,” another fan wrote.

“They def know how to work a staged photo shoot. Spencer and Heidi vibes,” someone pointed out.

“So no part of her life is private? Always a reality star for fortune & fame.. pathetic,” another person wrote.

Giudice Says She Had to Spend ‘Extra Money’ After Ramona Singer Leaked Her Wedding Invites: ‘So Thank You, Ramona’

#rhonj Teresa talks Ramona leaking her wedding invitation (part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/yh5z3nz6P0 — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) August 28, 2022

Giudice’s wedding almost hit a big hiccup when “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer posted her wedding invitation online.

She addressed the fallout from that flub while at the Q & A.

“I was like, ‘Are you f–king kidding me?’” she said to the crowd. “I’m like, ‘Ramona, take down my invitation off your Story! Why would you do that?’ I’m like, ‘You’re on TV, I’m on TV, why would you do that? My husband-to-be has crazy f–king exes, are you kidding me?’”

She also revealed that she had to spend “extra money” after Singer’s reveal.

“The second invitation I sent out was a rose box,” she said of the new invitations she had to send out. “Instead of them bringing them home, I sent them to their house. But it cost me extra money for postage and extra money for security. So thank you, Ramona.”

The kicker … Singer skipped the wedding for a girl’s weekend. Giudice made sure to specify that she would “never uninvite” Singer but wasn’t upset that she didn’t end up showing.

Two other people were missing from her nuptials, Giudice’s brother Joe and his wife Melissa who skipped the event after fall-out from a rumor that was brought up during the RHONJ season finale filming.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Reveals Her Biggest on-Screen Regret