Teresa Giudice Shades Caroline Manzo

It looks like there’s still tension between Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

Once upon a time, Giudice and Manzo were close friends on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” But their friendship began to unravel, and since then, the two haven’t reconciled.

Most recently, Giudice sent a Cameo to a fan, and part of that video surfaced online. “Hi Sarah, your cousin Matt knows how much you love the Jersey ladies especially me and that clown Caroline,” Giudice says in the video, as seen above.

Multiple Bravo fan accounts reposted the video, but Giudice nor Manzo has commented on any of them. RHONY star Sonja Morgan found the video cheeky, as she commented, “Too much,” with a heart eye emoji.

Both Giudice and Manzo starred in the original 2009 RHONJ cast, but Manzo left after five seasons. The two began the series as friends, but towards the end of Manzo’s time, their friendship began to deteriorate. Manzo got closer with the Gorgas and felt Giudice was treating them poorly. She also accused Giudice of lying about her legal issues, selling stories, and talking poorly about her children. Giudice still remains close with Caroline Manzo’s estranged sister Dina Manzo.

Manzo Has Opened Up About Leaving RHONJ

Many fans considered Manzo the mama bear of RHONJ, so they were disappointed when she decided to leave. Manzo and her family became the first RHONJ family to have their own spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.” The show had three seasons, from 2014 to 2017. Since then, Manzo has made occasional Bravo appearances, but she hasn’t consistently been on Bravo screens.

The mom of three recently revealed why she decided to leave after the fifth season. “There wasn’t a final straw, the burden became too heavy in my personal life,” Manzo told the Daily Dish in January 2021.

She added, “You can’t work with something that doesn’t reflect your beliefs. The show became something that just didn’t reflect my beliefs or who I was as a person. It’s not about the money, it’s not about the fame – it’s about your moral compass and how you live your life.”

Manzo shared in another Daily Dish interview that prior to season one, she and Giudice, “very, very casually” knew each other when they joined the show, she says things took a turn “when it became a competition for [Teresa]” as the show grew in popularity.

Giudice & Manzo Briefly Reunited

Giudice may prefer Dina Manzo over Caroline Manzo, but that didn’t stop her from starring in a Super Bowl commercial. The two put aside their differences to participate in a Sabra hummus commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl. Shortly after the commercial aired, Andy Cohen asked Giudice about the reunion on the RHONJ season 10 reunion.

“I was like, ‘Are you f****** kidding me?'” she said about her first reaction to working with Manzo, per Bravo. “And then I figured it was a great opportunity, of course.” Cohen then replied that she, “did it for the money,” and Giudice confidently said, “Of course, yeah.”

Giudice then revealed what happened prior to filming the ad. “She reached out to my lawyer, Jim,” Giudice continued on the reunion. “And Jim’s like, ‘Let’s do a phone call with her.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t really want to f****** talk to her, Jim.’ I’m like, are you kidding me? So we got on the phone three-way and we started talking — and then we get into it.”

She added, “This is what she said: ‘When we see each other, we are going to sit down and talk’ — and I’m like, ‘Excuse me.’ I said, ‘We’re not doing anything.'”

