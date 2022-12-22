Teresa Giudice Calls Former RHOBH Star Shady

On the December 7, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B*****” podcast, Teresa Giudice unleashed on former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp.

During the episode, Giudice and her podcast co-star Melissa Pfeister talked about a couple of the other people in the “Real Housewives” franchise, including Bethenny Frankel and Leah McSweeney, both known for their roles on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

At one point, Pfeister brought up a conversation that McSweeney had while chatting with Tamra Judge and Mellencamp on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, during which McSweeney said that she felt that Giudice was the “best” star on the whole franchise.

Mellencamp didn’t have the most positive reaction to McSweeney’s response — and that was discussed by Pfesiter and Giudice on their podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Called Mellencamp Out

Giudice said that she’s “all about woman empowerment” and she likes “being in a good place with everyone.” However, it sounds like she isn’t a big fan of Mellencamp at the moment.

Pfeister told Giudice that during the “Two T’s” podcast, Mellencamp asked “who the best housewife is.” When McSweeney said it was Giudice, Mellencamp seemed surprised. Giudice was happy to hear that McSweeney felt that way but wasn’t too thrilled to hear about Mellencamp’s reaction — especially because Giudice had just gone on that podcast herself.

“It was nice that Leah was saying that,” Pfeister said. “Teddi’s first gut reaction was ‘what?’ Almost like, grossed or, like, surprised. Not a pleasant way,” Pfeister told Giudice. “You and I are not here to talk s*** but I was like, why the reaction? Like, we were just on their podcast,” she continued, adding that she was “shocked.”

Giudice also seemed surprised by Mellencamp’s reaction to McSweeney’s opinion.

“Teddi, I’m sure you’re gonna be listening to our podcast or this is going to get back to you, like why would you be like that?” Giudice wondered. “I hate shady b******. I really do. If you’re going to be nice, be nice all the time. Don’t be nice to my face and then behind our back talk s***,” she added.

Judge Supported Giudice on the Podcast & Giudice Seemed Grateful for That

Pfeister made it clear that Judge didn’t say anything bad about Giudice. “She was backing you up,” Pfeister said. Giudice jumped in and said that she’s good with Judge and that Luis Ruelas actually invited Judge and her husband to the “Dancing With the Stars” finale but they “couldn’t make it.”

Pfeister also said that she felt that Mellencamp should have supported McSweeney’s decision by saying something like, “oh, I just had Teresa on, like, she’s cool. I get it,”

“I’m surprised, you know? That’s the normal thing to do is to act that way or to speak that way. Exactly, because we were just on their podcast, you know? So, that’s kind of shocking to me,” Giudice said.

“It’s so sad. You know, it’s good to put out there. Maybe she thinks she’s going to get more clicks or more downloads or whatever you want to call it. More listeners by talking s***,” Giudice concluded.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Joins New Original Series as Casting Rumors Continue to Swirl