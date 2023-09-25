Teresa Giudice Weighs In on Shannon Beador’s DUI Drama

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is weighing in on the drama surrounding “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality, Shannon Beador following her September 2023 DUI arrest. TMZ reported that on the night of September 16, 2023, Beador “was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol” and “was cited and released without bond.”

While recording the September 20 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” alongside her co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice stated that she “feel[s] bad” for Beador and does not judge her for her arrest. She also said that she believed the situation was “a learning lesson” for the RHOC star.

“It’s very sad, it’s sad but she’ll be fine. But [Beador] has to work on herself and make sure it doesn’t happen again … We’re human s*** happens,” said Giudice.

In addition, the RHONJ star stated she did not believe Beador’s arrest would affect her position on RHOC. She said, however, that she believes Beador will have to discuss the incident in future seasons of the Bravo series. As fans are aware, Giudice remained on the RHONJ cast after facing legal issues of her own. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old served prison time because she was “convicted on fraud charges in 2015.”

“I’m sure she’ll have to address it, but it’s not like, ‘Oh my god,’ Yeah, I mean, that’s what you do, it’s a reality TV show, you talk about what’s going on in your life, so I’m sure if she doesn’t want to talk about it, I’m sure somebody else will bring it up,” stated Giudice.

Giudice also suggested she believed Beador should have used a driving service, instead of using her vehicle while intoxicated.

“I’m so grateful for Uber, especially for my kids, like, I love that. It’s like the best thing ever because you don’t even have to drive,” said the mother of four.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Their Thoughts on Shannon Beador’s DUI

Beador’s castmate and close friend, Tamra Judge, discussed her legal issues in a September 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Judge shared she found the news of Beador’s DUI shocking. She explained that she was on a conference call with her and Vicki Gunvalson to discuss their “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” live shows “the day after” her arrest. According to Judge, Beador did not mention the situation. The Vena CBD co-founder shared that she “feel[s] bad” for Beador and was happy no one was injured when her vehicle hit an Orange County property. According to TMZ, Beador seemed to have hurt her arm during the incident.

“Her life is going to change forever. Do not drink and drive. Do not,” said Judge.

Arroyave also shared that her “heart breaks for Shannon.”

“Clearly she’s going through some tough s***, because as an adult you don’t drive drunk,” stated the former Bravo star.

The 42-year-old also stated that she thinks the situation “was a major wake up call” for Beador.

“I’m praying for you Shannon, I hope that you find peace and whatever is going on with you, you have a support group and friendships and relationships and that you are going to be okay,” continued Arroyave.

Emily Simpson Revealed She Reached Out to Shannon Beador After Her Arrest

Beador’s RHOC castmate Emily Simpson opened up about her legal issues in a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” The lawyer shared she believed that Beador would not have to serve jail time.

“I think she’ll take some sort of plea deal, they’ll probably combine her charges into one. She’ll take some sort of plea, she’ll probably get community service, have to pay fines,” said Simpson. “But I think the most important thing is what is her next step that’s going to help her get to a better place, and a healthier and happier place in her life because I feel like this is kind of rock bottom.”

She also stated that she had communicated with Beador following her arrest, despite their issues while filming RHOC season 17. The mother of one revealed she reached out to her via text and told her, “I’m sorry you are going through this, and if you need anything from me, you can reach out, I’ll be here and do whatever I can.” The RHOC personality stated, however, that she believed Beador “needs space right now.”

“I know she’s being hounded,” said Simpson.

Michael Fell, Beador’s attorney, released a statement about the situation to TMZ, stating, “[Beador] is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”