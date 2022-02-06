Teresa Giudice Roasted for ‘Duck Lips’ While in Aspen

At the end of January 2022, Teresa Giudice and her fiance Louie Ruelas escaped to Aspen, Colorado, for some skiing and socializing with friends. Most of the people on the trip have shared photos and videos on Instagram, documenting their snow-filled vacation and their memories.

Teresa and Louie were on-hand to celebrate Louie’s sister’s birthday. “Happy Birthday to my future sister-in-law [Veronica Ruelas]. I love how we have grown so close together, our friendship and our love for one another. You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m grateful that we have each other. Wishing you the happiest of Birthdays and the best year to come. Love you,” Teresa captioned a photo of her and Veronica sitting next to a fireplace at the Ajax Mountain ski resort on January 27, 2022.

A few times throughout the weekend, Teresa posted videos of her and Louie on a gondola, heading up the side of a mountain. In one still snapped by a fan and shared on Facebook, several “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans said that the reality star had “duck lips” and many couldn’t help but comment on Teresa’s look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa’s Lips Were a Topic of Conversation on Social Media

Sitting in a gondola with large ski goggles atop her head, Teresa had on a full face of makeup as she traveled up the side of a mountain. A screenshot from one of her Instagram Stories made its way into a Bravo fan group on Instagram, and several people commented on the post. The one thing that most people commented on was Teresa’s lips.

“Her lips look like a pig lip,” one Facebook user wrote.

“That is a horrible picture. Her face looks distorted,” added another.

“I don’t know who told people that those lips look good, because they LIED LIED LIED,” a third comment read.

“I can’t with those duck lips,” a fourth person added.

“All I see is lips,” read another comment.

“Did she eat a nest of wasps?” someone else asked.

This Isn’t the First Time That Fans Have Commented on Teresa’s Lips

In April 2021, Teresa shared a photo with her then-boyfriend during a trip to the Bahamas. Fans filled up the comments section on the post, and many commented on Teresa’s pout.

“Stop with the face surgery!! Your [lips] are ridiculous,” one Instagram user commented at the time.

“Please do not do your lips again! You’re gorgeous without fillers and Botox,” added another.

“What happened to her lips?” someone else asked.

“You have RUINED your good looks! U now look like you just got punched in the mouth,” a fourth person wrote, adding several thumbs down emoji.

In September 2021, The Sun reported that fans felt similarly about another picture of Teresa with larger than normal lips. The outlet pointed out that Teresa’s lips looked “plumper,” and several of her fans encouraged her to stop getting fillers.

Teresa doesn’t seem too bothered by the comments, however, as she rarely interacts with negativity on her social media posts.

