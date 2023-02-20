Teresa Giudice Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ Incident

Teresa Giudice’s Mercedes-Benz was stolen from her driveway on February 7, 2023, and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has opened up about feeling “violated” in the aftermath of the incident.

“It was devastating, it really was,” Giudice confessed on the February 15 episode of her podcast “Namaste B$tches.” “I felt so invaded like I was so scared for my family.” She gave an update on the investigation and said her license plate was flagged in Newark, NJ, at some point.

“Then that night we get a phone call that my car is in a high-speed chase on Route 21 and then I find out that my car got away,” she explained to her co-host Melissa Pfeister. “And I’m like, to the cop, ‘how did my car get away?’ He’s like, ‘you have a fast car,'” she shared, saying she replied drily, “oh thanks.”

She said she doesn’t know if she’ll ever get her car back and concluded, “It’s so sad and I just feel so violated, I was scared, I didn’t wanna leave my house.” The RHONJ OG said they ended up getting a lot of extra cameras and security for their home afterward.

Teresa Giudice Said the Theft Was Captured on Camera & Claimed That the Men Tried to Get Into Her House as Well

Giudice explained on her podcast that her car was stolen from the driveway of their Montville, NJ, home at around 3 a.m. and it was one of several similar recent incidents in her neighborhood.

The RHONJ star said her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas left the house in the morning to go to Starbucks like usual and then called her to ask if she’d already left the house because her car was gone. “We have it all on camera,” Giudice shared. “And we have three men that came to my house and [were] trying to get into all of our doors, it’s crazy, trying to open all of our doors.”

That said, she later acknowledged on the podcast that she’s really grateful her whole family is safe and okay and at the end of the day, it was “just a car.”

The Police Issued a Statement After the News Broke Stating That They Were Pursuing All Leads

Giudice called the police as soon as they discovered the car had been stolen and the Montville Township Police Department Chief Andrew Caggiano told New Jersey Monthly that “the case is currently under investigation and all leads are being followed up.”

It’s not clear at this time which vehicle was stolen as Giudice owns two Mercedes-Benz, the publication reported, a G-Class and a white sedan. According to Caggiano’s statement to NJ Advance Media, the vehicle was the only thing stolen from the newlyweds’ property and their home wasn’t burglarized.

Giudice revealed on her podcast that the theft of her vehicle was the latest in a spate of crimes in her neighborhood, including the attempted theft of a vehicle from her neighbor’s driveway on Christmas morning. In response, she revealed that she and her neighbors had decided to hire a security guard for their area.

