Teresa Giudice Says RHOC Personality Called Co-Stars ‘Boring’ at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge and her castmates attended the 2022 BravoCon, held in New York during the weekend of October 14. Judge’s podcast co-host, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, interviewed numerous Bravo celebrities at the convention for their “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. In one interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice shared that she had spent time with Judge at BravoCon.

“Tamra and I were getting down last night. Oh my god, we had so much fun,” said Giudice.

Arroyave chimed in that Judge caused issues with her RHOC co-stars because of her comments during the night out. She shared that her podcast co-host loudly said she “can’t hang out with these losers” when referring to her castmates. Giudice then acknowledged that Judge did speak negatively about some Bravo stars.

“That’s what she was saying, she’s like ‘you don’t understand, I’m on another whole level’ and she’s like ‘yeah they’re just not like me,’ she’s like, ‘I can’t, like they’re boring.’ I think she was saying that right?” shared the RHONJ star.

Giudice also asserted that Judge said she “belong[s] on ‘Jersey’ with [her].”

“I said ‘alright so come move to Jersey.’ I was like ‘I would love to have you, trust me, we would have so much fun,’” stated the mother of four.

Tamra Judge Asserted Her Comments Were ‘An Inside Joke’

In a different October 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave and Judge spoke to her RHOC co-stars including Shannon Beador. While recording the episode, Arroyave mentioned that her co-host had called her castmates “losers.”

“She loudly yells at me, she’s like ‘you know what we gotta go, I don’t want to hang out with these losers,’” said Arroyave.

Beador chimed in that she was not with Judge when she made the comment.

“I would like to clarify that I had already left. I was not part of that group,” quipped Beador.

Judge then asserted her remark was “an inside joke” between her and Beador.

“It’s actually an inside joke, that me and Shannon are the only ones who knows about it… It was an inside joke that no one knows,” said the Vena co-founder.

Tamra Judge’s Castmates Discussed Her Return

During the 2022 BravoCon, Judge acknowledged that she returned to RHOC for season 17 after a two-year absence. She also asserted that she “saved” the show by making a comeback. While speaking to Access Hollywood at BravoCon, RHOC star Emily Simpson shared her thoughts about Judge’s remark regarding her return.

“I do think she adds to it and I think it was good that they asked her to come back. I mean, let’s think about how they brought on like five new people over the past 5 years and none of them have lasted so I totally understand why they were like let’s go into the bin there,” said the former lawyer.

In a separate Access Hollywood interview, RHOC personality Heather Dubrow also addressed Judge’s BravoCon comments about coming back to the Bravo series. She explained that she believed the success of the show is not reliant upon one singular cast member.

“This is an ensemble show and the whole is greater than its sum of its parts, and the way that this show works the best is when the authentic, real relationships between all of us and everyone has got to be happy and great and living their lives to make the show great for the fans,” said Dubrow.

READ NEXT: Bravo Releases Statement Following RHOBH BravoCon Panel Controversy