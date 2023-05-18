Bravo Star Says She Doesn’t Like That Teresa Giudice ‘Involves Her Kids in a Lot of Things’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice shares four children, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The RHONJ star’s daughters have often been featured on the series since it premiered in 2009. “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge stated she does not “like” that the “Skinny Italian” author “involves her kids in a lot of things” in the May 17 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge and her co-host “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts about RHONJ season 13, episode 15, which premiered on May 16. In the RHONJ episode, Teresa Giudice’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, revealed that he privately told her brother, Joe Gorga, he heard a rumor that his wife, Melissa Gorga, was unfaithful. In a confessional interview, the “Gorga Guide to Success” author claimed that his sister and Ruelas encouraged him “basically to, like, leave” his wife of 18 years during their conversation. He also alleged Gia Giudice, 22, called him “a couple of days” later and informed him that she was also aware of the rumor. According to Joe Gorga, the Rutgers University graduate suggested she believed he should break up with his wife.

“Gia calls me up and she’s like ‘you know, I heard what happened, we just think that you can do better, Mommy thinks so, we all do,’” stated the 48-year-old.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave stated she believes Teresa Giudice told her eldest daughter about the rumor regarding her sister-in-law and asked, “Why are you telling your kids?” Judge replied, “she involves her kids in a lot of things and I don’t like that.”

Arroyave also commented on Joe Gorga’s claims about Gia Giudice, stating, “Gia calling Joe and saying he could do better, I don’t like that either.”

Melissa Gorga Shared She Was Unhappy With Danielle Cabral

In RHONJ season 13, episode 15, Danielle Cabral told Melissa Gorga that Jennifer Aydin informed her about the rumor that she was caught kissing an unidentified man in a car. The “On Display” singer replied that she had known about the situation for months. As fans are aware, Aydin and Teresa Giudice stated that Margaret Josephs’ former friend, Laura, told them the rumor regarding the mother of three.

In the May 16 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Gorga shared that she was unhappy that Cabral decided to bring up the rumor at Paul “Paulie” Connell’s event in season 13, episode 15. She stated that she believed the 37-year-old could have privately mentioned the claim. She also said she believes Giudice and Aydin put Cabral up to approach her about the situation during the production of season 13, episode 15.

“If Danielle is not smart enough to see that these girls placed it right in her lap. That Teresa and Jennifer had no idea that she was going to come and pull me aside and tell me, I mean come on, Teresa knew, Jennifer knew,” said Gorga. “They handed it to Danielle, they had their little minion do their dirty work. Made her look bad when I feel like she probably didn’t even want to do that if I’m being honest. Like I don’t think she wanted to do it.”

In the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Giudice stated that she “told [Aydin and Cabral] to not repeat” the rumor.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Does Not Think She Will Reconcile With the Gorgas

In season 13, episode 15, Melissa Gorga revealed she and her husband decided to not attend Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding. While speaking to Access Hollywood in March 2023, Giudice shared that she does not believe she will reconcile with the Gorgas, who joined the RHONJ cast in 2011.

“Unfortunately the past 10 years, it’s been heartbreak after heartbreak after heartbreak. And I’m done,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga shared similar comments in the April 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” The 44-year-old stated that she feels relieved that she is no longer trying to mend her relationship with Giudice.

“It’s such a relief because all I wanted to do was please and try to be accepted by the family and I could never understand why I wasn’t,” said the RHONJ star.