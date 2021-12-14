Fans Think Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Just Jinxed Their Relationship

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are madly in love, so much so that he may have done something a little bit crazy. It looks like Louie has a new tattoo on his wrist, and yes, it says “Teresa.”

Just three months after the couple got engaged in Greece, fans noticed that Louie was sporting something on his wrist, and it wasn’t a watch.

While on a mini getaway to California with pals Dina Manzo and Dave Cantin, Louie’s wrist was seen during a snapshot of a cheers that the foursome did at dinner. On his wrist? The name “Teresa” along with a heart — in ink. Although neither Teresa nor her husband-to-be have confirmed that he got a tattoo of her name on his wrist, it certainly seems that way.

Based on the font and how it’s written, it’s entirely possible that the name and the heart are actually in Teresa’s handwriting.

Fans Aren’t Impressed With Louie’s Tattoo & Some Think it’s the ‘Kiss of Death’

One cardinal relationship rule that many people tend to follow is to never get someone else’s name tattoo’d on your body unless it’s one of your children’s names. Many believe that inking the name of your significant other on your body is a sign of doom, mainly because tattoos — for the most part — are permanent.

The photo was shared by the Bravobygays Instagram account, and the comments flooded in.

“Something not right about him,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Oh no. The ultimate jinx,” added another.

“Divorce will happen,” a third comment read.

“Gahhhh… kiss of death,” a fourth person wrote.

“Oh no! Name tats are a no go imo,” another comment read.

Teresa knows all about sentimental tattoos, as she had one added to her body in honor of her late mother. “I miss you so much Mommy not a day goes by that I do not think of you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories as she got the words “sempre insieme” tattoo’d on her ribcage, according to Bravo. The saying is Italian and translates to “always together.”

Louie Is on ‘RHONJ’ but He & Teresa Won’t Have Television Cameras Rolling at Their Wedding





If you’re a long-time fan of reality television, you probably know there’s a curse associated with filming a reality show with your significant other. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro — you get the picture.

It does seem, however, that the “Housewives” franchise may be exempt from this bit of bag luck, perhaps because it’s a cast of more than just two people, and the show isn’t about any one relationship in particular.

Nevertheless, Teresa and Louie will not be tempting fate. Back in November, Teresa told Extra’s Billy Bush that she and Louie are planning a destination wedding — and Bravo producers will not be on the guest list — in a working capacity, anyway.

“I want it to be private… definitely not filmed. You know, I’ve seen weddings happen on the show, and I don’t want to make it about that. You know, any drama or anything. It’s about Luis and I. You know, and our kids,” Teresa explained.

So there you have it. Tattoo on wrist is a go, televised wedding is where they are drawing the line.

