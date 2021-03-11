Teresa Giudice Gets Ribcage Tattoo in Honor of Her Mother

Teresa Giudice marked the anniversary of her mother’s death with a new tattoo.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48 posted on her Instagram story as she recited an Italian saying while getting a tattoo in honor of her late mom, Antonia Gorga, four years after her passing.

In tribute to her mother, the Bravo star had the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme” inked on her left ribcage. The phrase means “always together” and symbolizes that Giudice’s mother is still with her, according to People. The tattoo was created by tattoo artist Ashley Hsiung of Seven Souls Tattoo. The tattoo parlor has three locations in New Jersey.

Teresa Giudice Recently Marked the 4th Anniversary of Her Mother’s Death By Using the Same Italian Phrase In an Instagram Post

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were very familiar with Giudice’s mom, who appeared on the Bravo reality show multiple times before her death on March 3, 2017, at age 66.

On the fourth anniversary of her mother’s passing, Giudice took to her Instagram page to share photos of the two of them with the caption, “I miss you so much Mommy, not a day goes by that I do not think of you #sempreinsieme.”

The reality star also lost her 76-year-old father, Giancinto Gorga, in April 2020 due to pneumonia complications. On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, flashback scenes featuring Giudice’s parents were shown as the reality star got nostalgic about all of the memories her family shared in the house she was selling following her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa’s Ex-Husband Joe & Their Daughter Gia Giudice Also Have Meaningful Tattoos

Teresa Giudice is not the only family member to get a meaningful tattoo. Her ex-husband got a chest tattoo that he dedicated to his four daughters, and one of them – Gia—got one to match it, according to The Sun. Joe Giudice got a large eagle inked on his chest, while his then teen daughter got a coordinating one on her ribcage.

On social media, Gia Giudice confirmed the matching artwork, saying, “Me and my dad got one together. I have a little bird and he has the eagle on his chest. Just means we can fly to each other whenever we want and we are always a flight away …also resembles rising to heaven for my grandparents.”

When he got his tattoo, Joe Giudice, who already had extensive ink on his arms, revealed on Instagram that he only got the extra ink for his daughter Gia and admitted it hurt and that he actually hated getting tattoos.

The finished design featured an eagle head atop a mountain with a smaller bird inside. The controversial entrepreneur explained on Instagram added that he got the tattoo to empower his girls and to symbolize that he will always “look over” them as “strength and shield them from harm.”

“What you do for the kids you love (everything) #pact,” he wrote. “I want to have them with me forever.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards