Teresa Giudice Tearfully Apologizes to Her Daughter, Gia Giudice

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice tearfully apologized to her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 24.

On the September 4 episode of her podcast, “Turning The Tables,” alongside Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice discussed raising her oldest child. She told Gia Giudice that she is “so proud” of her for her strength and sense of responsibility.

“I want to say I’m so proud of you. I’m going to start crying. Because I’m just so proud of you. You’re so special. And you’ve always been my rock. And I’ve always, like, depended on you,” said Teresa Giudice to Gia Giudice.

She then apologized for how she raised Gia Giudice. According to Teresa Giudice, she had stricter rules for her eldest daughter than she did for her younger children, Gabriella Giudice, 20, Milania Giudice, 18, and Audriana Giudice, 14. She said that she was less severe when raising her younger daughters because she and her now ex-husband, Joe Giudice, faced legal issues. The United States of Justice reported that Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice “were sentenced to 15 months and 41 months in prison, respectively” after pleading guilty “for committing a string of crimes as part of a long-running financial fraud conspiracy” in 2014.

“You’ve really had to step up at an early age. That’s why I think you’ve had to grow up so fast. And that’s why I think you’re so strong too. You take after mommy of course. I just wanted to say sorry for being so strict with you. I was like a really strict parent. And then with your sisters I wasn’t as strict because of all the legal stuff,” said Teresa Giudice tearfully.

Gia Giudice responded by asking her mother why she was crying. Teresa Giudice replied, “I just wanted to tell you that. ‘Cause I was really strict with you.”

Gia Giudice then said she appreciated how her mother and father raised her. She also said she wishes her mother was “as strict” with her siblings.

“I loved the way I grew up. I grew up very disciplined. Very structured. And like, that’s how I’m literally going to raise my kids, how you raised me,” said Gia Giudice.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Filming RHONJ During Her Childhood

Teresa Giudice and her family began appearing on RHONJ during its first season, which premiered in 2009. In an October 2022 In The Know interview, Gia Giudice spoke about filming the Bravo series since she was a child.

Gia Giudice shared she appreciated that she has moments from her childhood professionally filmed.

“Honestly, what I like the most though about being on the show for 13 years is all the memories. ‘Cause there’s all these cute memories from growing up. From when I was little to my grandparents,” said Gia Giudice to the publication.

Gia Giudice also said she tried to be stoic during her childhood.

“I always made it seem to my town that I was really strong. That nothing really affected me. Like when my grandparents passed, I always went to school the next day or the day of. Like when my dad and my mom came home and went to prison, I went to school,” said Gia Giudice in the 2022 interview.

Gia Giudice Said She Was Not Always Sure if She Would Want to Keep Filming RHONJ

In an August 2024 interview on Jason Tartick’s podcast, “Trading Secrets,” Gia Giudice shared that she was sometimes unsure if she wanted to continue filming for RHONJ. She stated, however, that she came to the conclusion that starring in a Bravo series has been a valuable opportunity.

“There were times where I didn’t know if I wanted to be in it or not. But then I kind of came to the realization of why not. Why wouldn’t I take this amazing opportunity and kind of run with it? It’s been great for the most part,” said Gia Giudice.