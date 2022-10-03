Teresa Giudice Reveals the Text Andy Cohen Sent Her After Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas got married on August 6, 2022, in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The couple exchanged vows at the Park Chateau and Garden in front of close family and friends, as well as several “Real Housewives” stars, including Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Dorinda Medley, and Kenya Moore.

Interestingly, however, there was one person noticeably absent from the soiree, and that was Andy Cohen. He and Giudice have known each other for a very long time, but Cohen didn’t attend the wedding, which was filmed for a television special that will air on Bravo.

After the wedding, Cohen didn’t share any sort of public congratulatory message for Giudice and Ruelas. However, on the September 21, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice said that Cohen did sent her a text after she tied the knot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Said That Cohen ‘Loved’ Her Hair

Perhaps the most talked about thing at Giudice’s wedding was her hair. On her podcast, Giudice revealed that she didn’t actually do a trial run with her wedding day hair. The look took more than 3.5 hours to create.

Giudice chose a half-up, half-down hairstyle complete with extensions, curls, and a huge crown, and social media was filled with comments — both positive and negative — about the look.

“Not everyone, you know, you’re going to have people that like it and people that don’t. But that’s with anything in life,” Giudice said about her hairstyle and the feedback she received.

After everything was said and done, Giudice received a message from Cohen — who wanted to let her know that he “loved” her hair.

“Andy Cohen texted me the next day. He’s like, ‘I loved your hair.’ He’s like, I love, love, loved your hair,'” Giudice said.

Cohen Was Previously Slammed by RHONJ Fans for Sharing a Post About Giudice’s Hair

After Giudice’s wedding hair went viral, Cohen shared a post that was uploaded by Drunk Drawn. The sort of cartoon artwork was an exaggeration of Giudice’s huge wedding hair, and Cohen posted it on his Instagram Stories.

“‘Alexa, play Hair by Lady Gaga.’ We are SHOOK by the look, right? Teresa’s hairstylist woke up on the morning of August 6th and chose violence. Then the sinister gay put a crown on it! But, hey, Teresa pulled it off…? We only want the best for our numero uno table flippah. Louie, I’m watchin’ YOU, boy. Congrats to the happy couple! And it sounds like there was PLENTY of drama behind the scenes and you know me…I love mess!” read the post’s caption.

After Cohen reshared the photo, several people took to a Reddit thread to slam him, saying that it wasn’t right of him to post it.

However, based on what Giudice said on her podcast, it doesn’t sound like Cohen was coming from a bad place with his share. In addition, Cohen actually had Giudice’s hair stylist on his radio show to talk about the hair, how long it took, and everything in between.

READ NEXT: Fans Have Surprising Reaction to Teresa Giudice’s First DWTS Dance