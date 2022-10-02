RHONJ Star Reveals Plans For Memoir

Teresa Giudice wants to share her love story with fans.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, at the Park Chateau and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on August 6, 2022.

But before that, she had a long — and rocky — first marriage to Joe Giudice that produced daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

Bravo fans saw Giudice’s first marriage to Joe crumble after they both served jail sentences for federal mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges. After Giudice was released from prison in 2015, her then-husband served his prison sentence. According to People, when the “RHONJ” star visited her husband at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment center, he told her, “I want you to know, I feel nothing for you.” He also told her to “go find someone else.”

In September 2020, the couple’s divorce was finalized after 20 years of marriage, per The Daily Mail. That same year, Giudice met Ruelas while on vacation at the Jersey shore, and she’s been in a “love bubble” ever since.

Teresa Giudice Wants to Pen a Memoir to Share Her ‘Happy Ending’

After Giudice’s divorce was finalized, a source told Page Six that she was “ready to start a new chapter.” And that chapter may be enough for a new book.

On the September 28, 2022 episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice teased a plan to write a new book, a tell-all that would be the final chapters in a trio of memoirs.

“I think I need to continue my memoirs,” Giudice said when Pfeister asked her if she will ever write another book. I did two memoirs, so I think I have to do part three of it.”

The Bravo veteran also hinted that her future book could help other women who find themselves looking for love later in life.

“I just had my happy ending, so I’m sure people want to hear all about my happy ending,” she explained. “I just got married, yes, and life is beautiful. And just like I had my happy ending, other people could have their happy endings, too. Always believe and you will receive.”

Teresa Giudice Has Written Five Previous Books

Giudice has already written five books and is a New York Times bestselling author. At the beginning of her Housewives days in 2010, the mom of four wrote the book, “Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It — Live La Bella Vita and Look Great, Too!” Two years later, she penned, “Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit: Teresa’s Low-Fat, Super-Easy Italian Recipes.” And in 2013 she published, “Fabulicious!: On the Grill: Teresa’s Smoking Hot Backyard Recipes,” per her Amazon.com author’s page.

In 2016, fresh off of her jail term, Giudice published her first memoir, “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again,” in which she detailed her early life story and prison sentence while a mom of four young daughters.

According to Bravo.com, in her tell-all book, Giudice gave details on the emotional first time her family came to visit her at the federal correctional facility when she was incarcerated, and how two fellow inmates, Diamond and Tonya, helped her with her hair and makeup before the family’s visit.

In 2017 she published a follow-up titled, “Standing Strong,” which detailed her life as a single mother while her husband was serving his time in jail.

