RHONJ Alum Advised Teresa Giudice to Not Bring Fiance on The Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice introduced fans to her now-fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas during the show’s eleventh season. In season 12, which premiered in 2022, “RHONJ” star Margaret Josephs asked questions about a video that showed Ruelas begging an unidentified person while on a beach. Giudice later accused the fashion designer of spreading rumors about Ruelas’ past relationships.

During a May 2022 episode of former “RHONJ” star Dina Manzo’s podcast “Dina Does,” Giudice spoke about her fiance joining the show’s cast. Manzo then shared that she believed Josephs inquired about Ruelas to “stay relevant” on the Bravo series. She asked her former co-star if she has stopped taking Josephs’ actions personally.

“I took it personally last season because like this is Louie’s first time coming on TV and I was like oh my god these vultures are coming after my boyfriend and I felt so bad, imagine if he had been like f*** this s***, f*** Teresa,” replied Giudice.

The mother of four went on to say that members of the “Real Housewives of New York City” cast warned her to not bring Ruelas on “RHONJ.” Manzo chimed in that she had given her the same advice.

“I told you not to bring him on the show,” revealed the former Bravo personality.

Giudice also shared that her brother, Joe Gorga, also “told [Ruelas] not to come on.” She then revealed why she decided to have her relationship be featured on “RHONJ” seasons 11 and 12.

“How am I supposed to hide him, you know, I didn’t want to hide him, how am I going to do that. So here, poor guy, is coming into my world and then he’s getting attacked and it’s like I felt so bad, I felt so guilty. ‘Cause imagine if I went into his world and his people attacked me? I’m sure he would feel like s*** too. That’s how I was feeling, I was feeling like s***,” said the 49-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship in May 2022

Giudice shared similar sentiments about showcasing her relationship during a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s not like I went into his world. Imagine I went to his world and then all these people start attacking me. I would’ve felt bad, too. So here he is coming into my world, so I felt bad and I was trying to protect him,” said the mother of four.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Giudice briefly discussed her upcoming nuptials. She shared that wedding planning has been “going amazing.”

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Upcoming Wedding

During an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Giudice shared some details about her wedding. She revealed that she plans on wearing “two dresses,” which she has already purchased. She also disclosed that she does not have a strict dress code for her bridal party.

“I want them to all all pick whatever style they like and I don’t know if I want to do all the same color or different shades of the same color. I want them to feel comfortable in whatever they want to wear,” said the “RHONJ” star.

