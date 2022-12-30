RHONJ Alum Says Bravo Is Giving Teresa Giudice ‘Too Much Power’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about her former co-star Teresa Giudice during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, Yontef claimed that a reliable source told him that Giudice wants a pay increase for the fourteenth season of RHONJ. DePaola chimed in that she was privy to the same information. She alleged that Bravo can not provide the amount of money the “Skinny Italian” author has been requesting. The 61-year-old then shared she believes Giudice has been given “too much power” as a reality television personality.

“Here is Bravo again giving her too much power,” said DePaola.

The former Bravo personality stated that Giudice should be grateful for her current position on RHONJ. She then referenced that the mother of four admitted she did not know where President Joe Biden resided during a December 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“You have to understand it’s not just about the way she controls the cast, it’s how she’s controlling what they – she needs them, she doesn’t even know where the president lives,” said DePaola. “Okay she thinks it’s Mar-a-Lago. This girl — what else could she have done without this show, she should be grateful and instead, she’s throwing her weight around because they keep giving her too much power.”

Teresa Giudice Teased Information About RHONJ Season 13

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Giudice teased information about the upcoming season of RHONJ, which will premiere on February 7, 2023. The reality television personality referenced her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the couple decided to not go to Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding ceremony on August 6, 2022. The mother of four suggested she believes that viewers side with her after watching season 13.

“It’s going to blow your minds away, it’s very sad. I think that everyone is going to get a true reading of — like people thought a certain way about me, and then they’ll be like ‘wow, we were so wrong,’” said the reality television star.

Teresa Giudice Opened Up About Her Relationship with the Gorgas in October 2022

Giudice spoke about the Gorgas during an October 2022 interview with E! News. The 50-year-old noted she was hurt by her strained relationship with the couple. She explained she feels betrayed by her brother and sister-in-law.

“I’m really big on loyalty and respect and when you cross that line, it’s hard to come back from that, especially when it’s done on national TV,” said Giudice.

In the E! News interview, the RHONJ star discussed her relationship with Ruelas and shared she has been enjoying married life. She stated that she appreciates being able to “wak[e] up with him every morning.” The mother of four also noted that she and her husband share quite a few similarities.

“I just love his energy. Like we both rub off on each other. And it’s so crazy recently his ex-wife was saying that we are so much alike, like even our kids say that,” said Giudice.