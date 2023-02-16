Fans React to Teresa Giudice’s Tribute to Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch passed away on February 15, 2023, at the age of 82. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice honored the late actress in a February 16 Instagram post. The upload featured two side-by-side photos. The first image showed Welch’s character, Loana, from the movie, “One Million Years B.C.,” which premiered in 1966. The second picture featured Giudice recreating Loana’s pose and costume for a magazine photo shoot.

“Growing up Raquel Welch was such a beautiful & iconic woman to me (and everyone else on the planet). Coming from humble beginnings, I never dreamed as a little girl that I would have the privilege & honor to re-create that amazing image from ‘One Million Years B.C.’ and be featured in a magazine doing it. Rest in Peace to a true icon, Ms. Raquel Welch❤️❤️❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the comments section to share they appreciate Giudice’s tribute.

“What a tribute❤️🔥❤️,” wrote an Instagram user.

“This is beautiful ❤️,” shared another.

“Very Nice Tribute! ❤️,” chimed in a third person.

Some commenters, however, had an issue with Giudice’s Instagram post.

“I get what you were trying to do, but it comes off wrong. You made this about you instead of her,” wrote a commenter.

“This is in such poor taste. 100% opportunistic and disrespectful,” added another.

“Maybe post it in a few weeks, but not the day after her passing. You should be embarrassed,” commented a different person.

“Oh God! Why post a picture of you? … no comparison… why can’t you just say something about her! 🤦🏻‍♀️. You’re a real piece of work!” stated a social media user.

Teresa Giudice Opened Up About Her Feud With Her Brother, Joe Gorga

The thirteenth season of RHONJ premiered on February 7, 2023. In season 13, fans will get more insight why Giudice has had a falling out with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the couple did not attend Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022.

While speaking to E! News in February 2023, the “Skinny Italian” author shared that her feud with the Gorgas has been “really hurtful.” She also suggested that she is not focused on making up with the couple.

“I’m working on myself, you know, I’m just worrying about myself and my family and I just need time to heal,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Is ‘Focusing’ on Herself Instead of Her Feud With the Gorgas

Giudice shared similar comments about her ongoing issues with the Gorgas in a February 2023 Extra interview. She revealed that she does not believe she will be able to fix her relationship with Joe and Melissa “right now.”

“This season was very, very emotional for me and when you watch the season, you will see and of course, with this season, there’s a lot of highs and lows but right now, I need to heal myself. Like I really do, I need to really heal myself. And I need to be around people that are happy for me,” stated Giudice.

The mother of four went on to say that she is “focusing on [herself],” her mental health, and her family.

New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays on Bravo.