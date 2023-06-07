Major RHONJ Player Unsure of Her Future Within the Franchise: ‘I Don’t Even Know’

It seems the future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is hanging in the balance.

Following the season 13 reunion, full-time stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga remain at odds, which makes filming difficult, especially because the cast seems split; a Giudice side (that includes Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral) and a Gorga side (which includes Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider).

So far, no decisions about who will appear on a future season 14 have been made, according to OG Giudice. In an interview with Extra, Billy Bush asked Giudice if she knew if everyone would be “coming back.”

“I have no idea. I don’t even know if I’m coming back! I don’t know if I’m locked in! I gotta check with my lawyer,” Giudice responded.

Teresa Giudice Has Made it Clear That She Wants to Return to RHONJ

As producers figure out a way to move forward, Giudice has made it very clear that she doesn’t have any intentions of stepping away from the show.

“I need to come back. I have four daughters — one’s going to law school,” Giudice told Bush during her interview with him.

In another interview with E! News, Giudice said the same thing. “Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” she stated point blank. She echoed these sentiments in an interview with People magazine six months earlier.

“I would never step away. I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show. Other people are trying to put that out there, like, ‘Oh, Teresa wants to leave.’ It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show … the games that people play. No. I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away,” she said.

Giudice has been a part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since season 1. Her sister-in-law joined the show in a full-time role on season 3, along with Giudice’s cousin, Kathy Wakile.

RHONJ May Be on Pause for an Unknown Amount of Time

During an interview with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the May 18, 2023, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Andy Cohen was asked if he had to choose either Giudice or Gorga, who he would choose. His response was we’re still “figuring that out,” which suggests that he doesn’t know how the New Jersey franchise moves forward with the way things are.

Meanwhile, sources have told Page Six that the network is unsure how to proceed with another season. Evidently, filming for the new season was set to begin in June 2023, but that isn’t happening, according to Page Six.

As for where Giudice stands with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga now? “I wish them well. I just want to focus on our family, our children,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview after filming the reunion.

“I’m thinking about just what’s good for me. It’s been a long time that I’ve been dealing with this, a long time, so I just want peace and happiness and I just want to focus on our family, ’cause, like, all that is, like, negative energy that I don’t need in my life,” she added.

