Teresa Giudice Said She Was ‘Blown Away’ by Joe & Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice only recently started watching past clips of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and said she was “blown away” to find out a lot of what had been said about her, including about her relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Giudice opened up about that experience in the November 30 episode of her new podcast “Namaste B$tches,” which she co-hosts with Melissa Pfeister. Giudice’s husband Ruelas was the podcast’s first guest star and he first shared that he began watching the show shortly after meeting Giudice, at her urging.

He said when they started dating, he’d never seen RHONJ and Giudice told him to start from the beginning and watch the whole thing. “I wanted him to see what happened to me these past 10 years,” Giudice shared on her podcast. Ruelas confirmed that he sat down with his son and watched all the episodes over a few weeks, which he described as “eye-opening.”

“It’s really chilling and sad to sit back and watch her re-experience all these things,” he confessed to Pfeister and Giudice. “I was honestly in disbelief when you were telling me in the beginning that all these things were going on and you weren’t aware of it. Cause it’s like how could somebody miss that? But to now see and realize that you were just genuinely focused on your kids, your parents…”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Teresa Giudice Said She’d Never Watched the Show After the 3rd Season When Her Family Joined & Was Blown Away When She Started Seeing Clips

Play

Luis Ruelas | Namaste B$tches Teresa’s new husband, Luis Ruelas, joins the show to talk about the realities of filming his first season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, what on earth made him want to do a second, and how he dealt with and continues to deal with the drama surrounding the show and BravoCon. Luis also speaks candidly… 2022-11-30T20:43:53Z

Giudice revealed that from the 3rd season on, she never watched RHONJ, not even short clips. She told Pfeister and Ruelas on this week’s podcast episode that the episodes were just too difficult to watch since that’s when her family joined the show.

That said, she confessed that she started watching the show now and saw “everything that my brother’s saying, and my sister-in-law and Margaret [Josephs] and I’m like what the f—” she shared. She shared, “I was blown away. I was so upset.”

Giudice revealed that she’d call her brother Joe Gorga after seeing those clips and ask him why he’d said certain things and he told her he was kidding. Giudice exclaimed, “You cannot be doing this, like this is my boyfriend.”

Teresa Giudice Recently Revealed That She Was ‘Mortified’ When She Saw Some Past Comments Made About Her

Giudice’s comments echo ones she made recently on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During that conversation, Giudice said she started watching older episodes of RHONJ and was “blindsided.”

She said she was shocked to hear the things Joe and Melissa Gorga said about her and described feeling “mortified.” She said it was very sad and broke her heart to see her family make certain comments about her.

Giudice also told Shay that she was glad she never watched the episodes earlier because it would have “upset” her parents. “I kept the peace for my parents,” she shared. “But now that I don’t have them anymore, I’m free now. I’m done.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’