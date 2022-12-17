Teresa Giudice Reveals 3 People Who Didn’t Give Her a Wedding Gift

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas got married in August 2022 at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The wedding was filmed for an upcoming Bravo special that has yet to get a premiere date.

Giudice and Ruelas’ guest list was packed with several “Real Housewives” stars from Chanel Ayan to Dorinda Medley. However, there were a few people who were invited who didn’t get to witness the couple’s nuptials, either by choice or due to a prior obligation.

On the December 5, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice chatted with host Andy Cohen about her wedding — and she revealed who didn’t actually send her a gift despite being invited.

Giudice & Ruelas Didn’t Receive Gifts From 3 Bravolebrities

As most “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans know, Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga made a last-minute decision to pull out of attending the wedding following an epic fight that occurred during the taping of the RHONJ finale.

It should come as no surprise to hear that Melissa and Joe didn’t send Giudice and Ruelas a wedding gift. When Cohen asked if Giudice was “upset” by it, she made a face and responded, “no.”

In addition, “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer also didn’t attend the wedding due to pre-made plans. “She was planning to still be away in Europe on the date of the wedding, but came home early because she is going to Aspen for several weeks. She wishes Teresa nothing but the best and so happy for her,” Singer’s rep told Heavy at the time.

And Singer, who actually leaked Giudice’s wedding invitation on social media weeks before the big day, also didn’t send along a gift to the newlyweds.

Giudice Also Revealed the Only Former RHONJ Star That Congratulated Her

Also during her time on WWHL, Giudice was asked if any of her former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars congratulated her after her wedding. “Of course, Dina,” Giudice responded. “Yeah. That’s it,” she added.

As some fans might remember, Dina Manzo was supposed to be one of Giudice’s bridesmaids but ultimately decided not to attend the wedding once it was confirmed that cameras would be on hand for a reality TV show special.

“Listen. Love Dina. Wish her well. I know she wishes me well. And just gonna leave it at that,” Giudice said on the August 17, 2022, upload of the “Namaste B*****” podcast. “We all know that she wasn’t coming to the wedding prior to this. Listen, I’m fine with that. What went on at my wedding? I feel like everything was the way it was supposed to be,” Giudice added.

A couple of months later, Guidice offered an update on her relationship with Manzo on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“We’re good, we’re all good,” she told co-hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. “Once you are on TV and then you aren’t on TV anymore, you don’t want to be in front of the camera. I totally get it. It’s like you’re working and you don’t want to work. Unless you are getting paid. And the thing is not that she wanted to even get paid but I get it. And her husband doesn’t want to be on camera. I respect that,” she added.

No word on whether or not Manzo sent Giudice and Ruelas a wedding gift.

