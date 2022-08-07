EXCLUSIVE: Details & Hidden Messages on Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Gown

Teresa Giudice‘s wedding was held on August 6, 2022, in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The “Real Housewives” star was surrounded by loved ones as she exchanged vows with her now-husband Luis Ruelas.

Shortly after the ceremony, photos and videos of Giudice and Ruelas surfaced online and the internet couldn’t stop talking about Giudice’s wedding style — from her pink gown to her voluminous hair.

Heavy reached out to fashion designed Mark Zunino to get the inside scoop on Giudice’s wedding dress, which was custom created and featured some hidden messages that honored her family.

Giudice’s Train Was Over 100 Inches Long

It’s no surprise that Giudice wanted a dress that had a wow factor. She put her trust into Zunino, who created the perfect blush-hued mermaid gown that “featured over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting.”

“The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match,” Zunino told Heavy in a statement.

Aside from the gown being everything that Giudice had dreamed of, she also worked with Zunino for ways to honor her mother and father, both of whom passed away before her special day.

“I wanted to help Teresa pay tribute to her family in some way, so her veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase ‘Sempre Insieme’ which means ‘Always Together,'” Zunino explained.

And that’s not all. There was also some special additions that Zunino included because of her fondness of the number three.

“She told me that everything in her life happens in threes, and with the number 3, thus three pink hearts were embroidered over her heart and three ‘3’s’ were embroidered down the inside of her bodice. All of the elements were designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with ‘love, love, love’ which Teresa always says,” Zunino explained.

Fans Had Mixed Feelings About Giudice’s Wedding Look

Zunino made Giudice’s ideas come to life and there is no question that the dress he created fit her beautifully. And while some “Real Housewives” fans thought that Giudice looked incredible, others weren’t too sure about her wedding day look.

Several Reddit threads about Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding have been filling up with comments over the past 24 hours.

The comments below are from a photo of Giudice trying on her wedding dress before her big day.

“I like the dress, but she should have ditched those gloves. They remind me of my prom in 1991,” one Reddit user commented on a thread about the wedding.

“She looks like a queen,” a fan said.

“I think she looks beautiful,” a third comment read.

“I still don’t like the dress and gloves,” someone else added.

“The top half of the dress kinda reminds me of Vecna’s skin,” another Redditor wrote, drawing a “Stranger Things” comparison.

