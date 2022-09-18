Instagram Users Tear Into Teresa Giudice After She Releases New Wedding Photos

Teresa Giudice has shared additional photos from her August 6, 2022, wedding to Louie Ruelas — and she isn’t getting the most positive feedback for the snaps.

On September 6, 2022 — her one-month wedding anniversary — Giudice took to Instagram to share a few more photos from her special day.

“More memories of the most beautiful day,” Giudice captioned her post. The first picture was of Giudice and her four daughters, all dressed in silk robes with fur trim, likely taken before the ceremony. The next picture was of Giudice inside the reception area before the guests were invited inside.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star also posted a picture of her in her reception gown alongside her groom. The two took a quick break from the party to post on the dance floor in between two Vegas-style showgirls on stilts and a saxophone player. The last picture in the set was of Giudice and Ruelas sharing a kiss in front of a set of stairs.

However, there just one thing that “Real Housewives” fans aren’t ready to let go of — and that’s Giudice’s wedding hairdo.

Several People Commented on Giudice’s Wedding Hair

Giudice’s wedding hair has been dragged online since the very first photo from her wedding was shared. And while Giudice is still sharing memories from her wedding day, several people aren’t letting her forget that they didn’t like the hairstyle she chose.

Giudice wanted something big and bold. Her stylist created an over-the-top look with hair extensions, a curling iron, and a crown.

“I am sorry , but I Can’t deal with that hairstyle,” one person commented on Giudice’s anniversary post.

“Oooooh! it was carnival-themed!!!?! that’s why the hair… makes more sense now,” someone else wrote.

“Oh NO not the worst wedding hair do,” a third comment read.

“The worst updo to ever exist,” another Instagram user said.

“Ridiculous hair,” echoed a fifth.

Andy Cohen Gets the Scoop on Teresa Giudice's Jersey-Style Wedding Hair On his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live," Andy Cohen goes directly to the source speaking with Teresa Giudice's long-time hairstylist, Lucia Casazza about creating the Jersey wedding hair that took the internet by storm. 2022-08-08T16:14:25Z

Not long after Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding took place, Andy Cohen had Giudice’s hairstylist on his SiriusXM radio show to discuss the one thing that people just couldn’t stop talking about.

“Well, as we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen. I mean, you know what we stand for in Jersey. You go big or you go home… Teresa said, ‘My hair has to be over the top,'” Lucia Casazza told Cohen. “She always is about the hair.”

The look took hours to create and included $7,000 worth of custom human hair extensions, according to Casazza. However, it’s exactly what Giudice wanted. Her longtime makeup artist and friend Priscilla Distasio talked about Giudice’s look during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It was everything that you would want your girlfriend to have on the day of her wedding. She was just so iconic for who she is, you know, Teresa Giudice is the OG Real Housewife of New Jersey. She’s an amazing mom and it was an iconic look for her,” she told the outlet.

