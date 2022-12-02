‘Real Housewives’ Star Spills on Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Viewers can catch the season 5 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Miami” on Thursday, Dec. 8 on Peacock.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said That Giudice’s Wedding Was ‘Epic’

Nepola wasn’t the only one who was wowed by Giudice’s wedding. While speaking with Page Six at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards in late August, Giudice’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar and longtime friend, Dolores Catania, also gushed about the couple’s nuptials.

“It was epic. It was very Teresa,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said at the time.

Catania continued about Giudice, “It was like the end of an era [of] her having the weight of the world on her shoulders. You just felt such a lightness, and a lot of love at that wedding for her.”

Teresa Giudice Is Enjoying Married Life

During a joint interview with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, at BravoCon 2022, Giudice gushed about how much she is loving being married.

“[Marriage] just makes things even better, like, now that we live together,” Giudice told Us Weekly during the October 2022 event. “We just went on a year living together and it’s just, you know, our blended families are amazing, Thank God. Like, it’s all worked out!”

Ruelas also chimed in, “It’s beautiful falling asleep and waking up in the morning next to your loved one. That’s something we’ve probably both never felt in a really, really long time.”

However, there were a few people missing at their August wedding: Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The family decided not to attend after a major fight went down while filming the season 13 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale.

“That’s my only family. So, what do you think? Yeah, it was devastating,” Giudice told Us Weekly. “I mean, the day before [our wedding], I was in tears ‘cause I just found out. It was heartbreaking [because] it’s my only family, and Luis was hurting for me. My children were hurting. But then [on] that day, that day was our day.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

