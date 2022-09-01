Jennifer Aydin Gives Update on Teresa Giudice’s Family Drama

Her nose may be new, but she can still smell a rat! During an August 30 appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Jennifer Aydin weighed in on the current drama between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Rumors of a rift between Giudice and Gorga began after Gorga and her family did not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas. Gorga later addressed it during an episode of her podcast and said that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” audience doesn’t know what really happened between her and her sister-in-law yet.

“You know, everything just happens so fast, and you’re going to see it all unfold on the show, so I don’t really want to give too much away,” Aydin said during the segment. “It’s a very unfortunate situation. I just know that at the end of the day, Teresa had a very happy day and everybody who was there and stayed until the end of the night were people who really were rooting for her.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star continued, “Listen, every family’s got drama, right? Every family has got their thing, and you just hope that they find a way to work it out somehow, whatever that happens to be for them.”

Joe Gorga Said That It Was ‘Difficult’ for Him to Talk About the Situation With His Sister

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, Joe Gorga admitted that he had a hard time speaking about the fallout with his sister, Giudice.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about,” Gorga admitted to the outlet. “It’s hard really, really hard.”

Melissa Gorga, who joined him on the red carpet, also added, “It’s a rough situation, it really is, and you know what, I think everyone will see — obviously because a lot of was filmed for The Real Housewives. It’s hard to discuss right now, so we can’t really discuss it, but we wish them the best, and we’re very happy.”

Another “Real Housewives” Star Weighed in on the Family Rift

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards also had an opinion on the family drama happening in New Jersey right now. Richards starred alongside Gorga and Giudice during the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which featured different ‘wives from the various Bravo franchises on vacation together.

“I love both of them,” Richards told E! News’ Daily Pop on August 24, explaining that she believes Gorga will regret her decision to not attend the wedding. “I became very close with both of them during the Ultimate Girls Trip. I actually do think she will. But I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can’t get that time back.”

Richards continued, “I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out. So, I do feel like one day, she would regret that.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

