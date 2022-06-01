Teresa Giudice Responds to Claims She Asked for Money

The Bravo world was abuzz on May 31 after Ramona Singer appeared to accidentally leak details of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

While Singer’s Instagram Story was quickly deleted, screenshots of the invite were shared on social media, prompting a flurry of comments from RHONJ fans. Later that day, gossip account Bravo and cocktails shared a screenshot that appeared to show information about Giudice and Ruelas’s wedding registry. However, Giudice quickly took to Instagram to deny the information and warned fans that it was a scam.

The screenshot of the registry showed that it stated in part, “Your presence is a gift! We’re lucky to already have a home full of everything we need, so please enjoy browsing our Honeyfund wish list, where you can contribute funds to our dream honeymoon!” The Bravo and cocktails account shared the screenshot with the caption, “Asking for guests to pay for their honeymoon….”

Giudice shared the screenshot on her Instagram Stories soon afterward and wrote on top of it, “The registry is fake!!! Please do NOT give any money or gifts to ANYONE, it is not us or anyone affiliated with us. Thank you.”

Fans Originally Reacted to the Post About the Registry With Heavy Criticism But Later Expressed Sympathy for Giudice

Before Giudice announced that the registry was a scam, many fans took to the comments of the Instagram post to criticize the star for what they thought was her decision to ask for money for their honeymoon in lieu of gifts. One fan commented, “How about asking to give to a charity in your honor ……” Another wrote, “You don’t say your presence is our gift… and then ask for a gift.” Someone said it was “tacky” while another comment called the move “in poor taste” and another called it “classless.”

After Giudice posted a rebuttal of the news, the screenshot of her Instagram Story was shared to Reddit, where a few fans expressed sympathy at her current situation. Someone asked, “Does this mean someone created a fake registry with the leaked info to scam people??” Another said, “I kind of feel bad for Tre. Weddings are stressful and now because of Romona, scammers are trying to take advantage of Bravo fans.”

Singer Posted the Details During an Instagram Story That Showed the Location & Date of the Nuptials

The leak first happened on May 31 when Singer posted an Instagram Story in which she posted the “most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation.” In the video, Singer was speaking to the camera but then she flipped it to show the wedding invitation which showed off the details of the wedding.

Among the details revealed on the invitation, fans learned that the ceremony will be held on August 6, 2022. It also showed that the venue for the wedding is in East Brunswick, New Jersey, as well as the time and a wedding website with information about the event and a timeline of the special day. The Instagram Story was deleted almost immediately but it was saved and shared on social media by other accounts.

