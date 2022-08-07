Teresa Giudice Ridiculed Over ‘Trashy’ Wedding Weekend Outfit

This weekend has been an exciting one for Bravo fans who have followed the Instagram posts and Stories of all the Bravolebrities attending Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding and given their thoughts on the bride’s dress, hair and all the details of the event.

The weekend began with pictures of the couple arriving at the wedding rehearsal the day before their nuptials at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. An article from the Daily Mail showed several photos of the bride- and groom-to-be as they got out of their vehicles at the lavish estate. Giudice was all in white as she paired a white Chanel tank top with a short skirt with ruffles. Ruelas also stuck with the white theme and wore white shorts along with a white t-shirt bearing the message “FREE MAN” on the front and “LIONS NOT SHEEP” across the back.

Fans were quick to share the images on social media and there were a lot of strong reactions to both parties’ choice of attire.

Giudice & Ruelas Came Under Fire by Fans for Their Clothing Choices

Someone created a thread on Reddit titled, “I’m more interested in these outfits then what they actually got married in” along with several photos of Giudice and Ruelas from the Daily Mail article. Someone replied, “No way If you told me these were taken in 2008 I’d believe you.” Another person wrote, “Very aggressively Jersey 2008 vibes.”

One person commented, “I don’t know how her dorters let her leave the house like this. Like Oh ma you look so keewwwt.” Another said, “Omg not the aliexpress Chanel tank top.” Giudice was ripped by someone else who said, “How is she leaving the house like this?? Every item separately is abominable; together it’s physically painful to look at.”

Someone else said, “Wow it takes real commitment to make Chanel look that trashy.” Another wrote, “She doesn’t usually dress THIS bad. I feel like she’s overthinking everything.” One person roasted Giudice on Instagram, “What is she wearing? What is she 2 years old in a tutu.”

Giudice wasn’t the only one ridiculed, as Ruelas also caught some heat for his choice of attire. Someone commented, “Based on Louie’s shirt, I can guarantee you he calls himself an ‘alpha.'” Many people called him out for wearing a shirt from the clothing company Lions Not Sheep, which is known for its inflammatory t-shirts that promote pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump messages, according to Deseret News.

“Oh God he would be a ‘lions not sheep’ mega MAGA douche. I’m not surprised,” someone said. Another added, “Lmao he would have a Lions Not Sheep shirt… You know, the company that bought a bunch of s*** from China and pretended like it was made in the US lol.” One person commented, “He just looks creepy and sleazy.” Someone else wrote, “That lions not sheep thing is a whole deep dive into crazy. You get a free US constitution with every order.”

Giudice Also Elicited a Lot of Strong Reactions With Her Wedding Day Look

The criticisms didn’t stop there, however, as the photos of Giudice on her wedding day also elicited a strong reaction from fans who roasted the RHONJ star for her hairstyle. On her special day, Giudice wore some of her hair curled up into a tiara high on her head while the rest of it was left loose down her back.

Many fans commented on her hair and said it was a bit too over the top for their taste, with several saying it was reminiscent of a hairstyle on TLC’s My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding. Others said it looked like a 1980s hairstyle and called out her “tacky” overall look.

