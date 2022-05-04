‘Real Housewives’ Fans React to the Possibility of a Teresa Giudice Wedding Spinoff

Teresa Giudice is planning a wedding with her fiance Luis Ruelas, and while she has said that she doesn’t want it to be televised, it’s looking like there may be cameras on-hand to capture the special moments.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star previously told Extra’s Billy Bush that she didn’t want a televised wedding.

“Maybe a wedding special on Bravo?” Bush asked the bride-to-be. “No,” Giudice responded. “I want it to be private… definitely not filmed. You know, I’ve seen weddings happen on the show, and I don’t want to make it about that. You know, any drama or anything. It’s about Luis and I. You know, and our kids,” Giudice said.

It seems, however, that some things have since changed and Giudice sounds more open to having her wedding filmed for TV — and some RHONJ fans aren’t too excited about it.

Giudice Isn’t Sure if Her Wedding Will Be on Television or Not

Despite sounding fairly confident that her wedding to Ruelas wouldn’t be televised in any capacity, Giudice may be rethinking things. In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop that aired on April 27, 2022, Giudice was again asked about having her wedding air on Bravo.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” she said. Of course, there are several options that could play out; Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding could be filmed as part of an upcoming RHONJ episode or they could land their very own wedding spinoff — something that has been rumored for a while now.

Although the network has been mum on whether or not the wedding will air in any capacity, fans have been discussing the possibility on social media.

“Are you kidding? It’s going to be over the top tacky! The wedding spin off might last longer than the marriage! I’m all in! Just have to pick a word in the actual ceremony for a drinking game,” one Redditor commented on a thread about a potential wedding spinoff.

“I don’t watch RHONJ, I could only get through the first season, but I liked her on RHUGT so I’d watch the wedding spin-off. From the description, it seems like watching a train wreck and I’m all for it,” another comment read.

“She’s obnoxious and full of herself. I don’t enjoy watching her. Same…as for Nene in RHOA. Started out amusing and witty…then developed a huge ego and became obnoxious and rude,” someone else added.

“Honestly if a spin off means she gets off RHONJ I would be happy with it because then I don’t have to watch her,” a fourth person wrote.

A Blind Shared by Bravo and Cocktails Suggests That Giudice & Ruelas Won’t Be Getting a Wedding Spinoff

On April 27, 2022, Bravo and Cocktails published a blind in which an anonymous source seemed pretty confident that Giudice and Ruelas weren’t going to be inking a deal to get their own wedding spinoff.

However, the source did seem to think that the couple’s upcoming nuptials will be featured on a future episode of RHONJ.

“There will be no spin off for Teresa’s wedding. It will be a part of the season that’s why filming is beginning in June. A spin-off will be a fake display of the relationship. Making it a part of the show will force her and Louie to show all their mess when the ladies bring it up. The viewers like mess,” the blind read.

