Teresa Giudice is set to get married again after she and Luis Ruelas got engaged in Greece back in October. The couple was on vacation with Giudice’s BFF Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin at the time.

The proposal, which took place at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, according to People magazine, was “absolutely exquisite,” a source said. Ruelas got down on one knee and presented Giudice with a stunning diamond ring.

“Teresa’s impressive oval-cut diamond appears to be 8 carats, and I’d estimate it’s worth $300,000 depending on the quality of the stone,” Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six following the engagement.

Flash forward a month, and Giudice is already thinking about walking down the aisle. But will she allow Bravo cameras to film the occasion for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”? Probably not.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice & Ruelas Are Thinking of a Destination Wedding — But it Won’t Be on TV





Play



Video Video related to will teresa giudice’s wedding to luis ruelas be on ‘rhonj’? 2021-11-18T07:30:59-05:00

In an interview with Billy Bush on Extra, Giudice was asked when the wedding will take place. “I don’t know. It just happened, we’re still enjoying it. I figure it has to be when the kids are not in school,” Giudice said.

“It’s definitely going to be destination,” Giudice said, when Bush asked if she would get married at the Jersey Shore where she and Ruelas first met.

“Maybe a wedding special on Bravo?” Bush asked. “No,” Giudice responded. “I want it to be private… definitely not filmed. You know, I’ve seen weddings happen on the show, and I don’t want to make it about that. You know, any drama or anything. It’s about Luis and I. You know, and our kids,” Giudice added.

It’s unknown if Giudice and Ruelas are planning to invite a lot of people to their upcoming destination wedding or if they will keep it small, but both have been married before, so it’s possible that they will do something very intimate that includes their kids, and their closest family and friends.

Giudice’s Sister-in-Law Said She Won’t Be in the Wedding

Although plans aren’t exactly underway just yet, Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, revealed that she will not be in the wedding party.

In an interview with Hollywood Life back in October, Gorga was asked if she would serve as a bridesmaid in Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding. “Absolutely not,” Gorga said, adding, “she has four daughters.”

Of course, Giudice has yet to get into the nitty gritty of who will be invited, and who will stand next to her when she and Ruelas exchange vows, but Gorga was probably spot on when she pointed out that Giudice has four daughters. It would not be surprising to see all four of her girls standing next to her when she embarks on this next chapter of her life.

It’s unknown if Giudice will even invite her other “RHONJ” co-stars to the wedding, but it’s entirely possible that she won’t.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Jennifer Aydin Looks Unrecognizable in New Photos