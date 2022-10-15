SEE IT: First Video Footage From Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Aired at BravoCon

The very first official video footage from Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding aired on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at BravoCon.

The couple tied the knot at the at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, 2022. Bravo cameras were on hand to film the festivities for a special that is set to air after the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13, according to People magazine. An exact date for the wedding special has not been decided yet.

Giudice has opened up about her dreamy wedding, which she has said was simply perfect. Of course, her special day didn’t go off without drama; her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, made a last-minute decision not to attend.

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it. You’ll see it play out on TV… The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” Giudice said on an August 17, 2022, teaser of her new “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

All of that aside, fans are getting a sneak peek of what’s to come, courtesy of Bravo.

The Wedding Video Teaser Shows Giudice & Ruelas Getting Ready Before the Wedding

After the video was shared at BravoCon, it made its way to social media. In the video, which was an exclusive look at what’s to come, Giudice and Ruelas can be seen getting read. Giudice had her hair and makeup done while Ruelas’ dad straightened his bowtie in the opening shots.

The couple then posed for photos together — likely after the ceremony, which was next up in the clip. Ruelas could be seen tearing up as he saw his bride walking down the aisle. The camera scanned some familiar faces in the crowd, including “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley and Giudice’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice.

From there, the couple is seen exchanging vows in a ceremony that was led by Ruelas’ sister. At one point, Giudice joked to Ruelas, “I can’t wait for you to wear this,” presumably talking about his new wedding ring.

As the two shared their first kiss, the two large floral hearts behind the makeshift altar were moved together to symbolize the joining of the couple’s two hearts.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to the Wedding Footage

Fans on social media have reacted to the clip that the network chose to show at BravoCon. While some people seem really happy for Giudice and can’t wait to watch her wedding special, others weren’t impressed by the wedding and couldn’t help but take digs at the reality star.

“Between the hair and the flowers rocking behind them. I can’t! But she looks great,” one person wrote.

“Am I the only one trying not to laugh,” someone else added.

“Man, I know everybody thinks it’s not gonna work, but I really hope it does, Teresa deserves true love and happiness,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Say what you want about her hair, her dress, whatever (you really keep your negative opinions to yourself), but one thing I know for sure two I know for certain. Her brother should have walked her down the aisle. Point. Blank. Period. He is gonna regret not doing so,” a fourth said.

