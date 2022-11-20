Teresa Giudice Reveals Her Favorite Part of Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022, so she is still very much in newlywed mode.

The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wed the 47-year-old businessman in a lavish ceremony held at the Park Chateau and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The couple’s children—Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, and Ruelas’ sons, David and Nicholas – were all part of the ceremony.

And while Giudice’s headline-making, tiara-topped hairstyle stole the show, many other things about the wedding were very memorable.

In a November 2022 interview, Giudice revealed her favorite thing about her wedding day.

Teresa Giudice’s Favorite Moment Came at the Very Beginning of Her Wedding

Giudice’s wedding featured an elaborate setting and a reality star-studded guest list, but when asked about her favorite part of the day, she revealed that it was her walk down the aisle to a special song.

“My favorite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to ‘Ave Maria,'” she told People. “It was so magical and so surreal.”

Giudice walked alone down the aisle for her second wedding. Her father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2022 at age 76, per BravoTV.com. She was also estranged from her only sibling, Joe Gorga, at the time of her wedding.

Gorga has claimed he was never asked to walk his big sister down the aisle. “I was never asked. If I was asked, I would love to,” Gorga said on the “On Display” podcast in August 2022. “And by the way, let me tell you — when she walked down the aisle, she looked beautiful.”

“And I loved the song that she picked,” he added. “That ‘Ave Maria’ and that was my mother’s song. When she passed away, we sang that song. That made me melt, you know, and was sad to me, but that was beautiful. She looked beautiful. The place was gorgeous. … And it sucked that we weren’t there for many reasons.”

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter, Gia, Loved the Walk Down the Aisle, But for a Different Reason

Giudice’s eldest daughter Gia, also agreed that the walk down the aisle was the most beautiful part of the ceremony. According to People, Gia opened up at BravoCon during the “Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families” panel.

When asked what her favorite memory from her mom’s wedding was, Gia replied, “Honestly, my mom walking out of that church. She held her head so high, she walked down the aisle alone, and she was so beautiful.”

“I don’t think you can name a lot of people that have walked down the aisle alone before, and she did it,” Gia added.

In an interview with Access, Gia addressed her Uncle Joe’s absence from the wedding and the fact that her mom had to walk alone down the aisle to greet her groom.

“He knew what the right decision was to do and I don’t know why he chose the decision he did, but he also knows what his parents would have wanted him to do too,” Gia said of her uncle. “Of course, my mom looked beautiful but she strutted down that aisle alone. And it was like, that’s what choked me up because it was just she looked so breathtaking coming out of those doors and just seeing her hold her own and like walk herself down that aisle, I was just like ‘wow she really is amazing.’”

