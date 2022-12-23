RHONJ Alum Says Teresa Giudice is ‘The Worst Dressed Housewife’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola criticized her former co-star, Teresa Giudice’s clothing choices during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, the 61-year-old shared she does not agree with Teresa’s fashion choices.

“Your girl Teresa, honestly, honestly, is the worst dressed Housewife that ever walked the face of the earth,” said the fashion designer.

DePaola went on to say that she used to style Teresa when she appeared on RHONJ during seasons 4 and 5. She compared her former castmate’s style to the character Mrs. Wiggins’s wardrobe from the variety series, “The Carol Burnett Show.”

“The clothes, the outfits that [Teresa] pairs together, I can’t even believe my eyes some of the times,” said DePaola. “I have to admit to everyone that I don’t say a word to my good friends, I snapshot the outfits and send them to my good friends and they are like ‘oh my god, it just keeps getting worse.’ I can’t help myself. And I’m not trying to bash her but oh my god, it’s just getting worse.”

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Marriage in October 2022

Giudice and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas wed on August 6, 2022. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022, Ruelas and Teresa revealed what they most enjoy about married life. The mother of four shared she enjoys spending time with her husband, who she considers her “soulmate.” Ruelas chimed in that he enjoys falling asleep and waking up beside Teresa every day.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things to find in life, that consistency and balance. And that’s what I love,” said the father of two.

Ruelas also shared he appreciated that his children, David Ruelas and Nicholas Ruelas, have gotten along with Teresa’s daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice.

“None of the kids killed each other. We’re all good,” quipped the New Jersey businessman.

Gia Giudice Shared Her Thoughts About Luis Ruelas

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Gia shared she enjoys having Ruelas as a stepfather.

“Louie is such an amazing guy, our families just blend together so well, we all respect each other, we work together, like we all work, it’s like nothing goes wrong. So thank God, but it’s really great, he’s so amazing,” said the 21-year-old.

Gia also discussed her uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga’s decision to skip her mother’s wedding. The university student shared she believed Joe should have put his differences aside and attended the ceremony.

“He knew what the right decision was to do and I don’t know why he chose the decision he did,” said Gia.

She then shared she has had minimal communication with her uncle since her mother’s wedding.

“We really don’t talk that much, I also have the respect, obviously, if I run into him, I will say hi, I have reached out to him for his birthday, and holidays, just again for the respect reason of growing up with an old fashion Italian family. But other than that, no, not really on speaking terms,” shared the reality television personality.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season