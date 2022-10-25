Teresa Giudice Makes Bold Prediction About RHONJ Season 13

Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga are not speaking after getting into a blowout fight on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale.

Giudice and Gorga haven’t been able to share exactly what happened that caused their rift due to their Bravo contracts, but things were so bad that Gorga and his wife Melissa chose not to attend Giudice’s wedding in August 2022.

So far, all parties have spoken out about the fight — without giving too much away — and RHONJ fans have already chosen sides without hearing the whole story. And while there doesn’t seem to be any reconciliation on the way for the family, there’s one thing that Giudice is pretty confident about.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said that she thinks fans will be surprised by what went down and that they will end up siding with her when all is said and done.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Thinks Fans Will Be Blown Away Watching How Things Play Out on RHONJ

While chatting with Us Weekly, Giudice made it very clear that fans are going to witness something unexpected — especially those who always seem to side with the Gorgas.

“It’s gonna blow your minds away. It’s very sad. … People thought a certain way about me, and then they’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, we were so wrong.’ I think … when you watch this season [you’ll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years,” Giudice said.

“Don’t forget, my parents were around back then. So, I tried to keep the peace for a long time and … you know, somebody could only take so much for so long. It’s not happening anymore. … I think everybody’s … gonna be blown away,” she continued.

Giudice went on to say that she let people take advantage of her but she’s putting a stop to that now. “I think [everyone is] going to see the truth of everything that’s been really happening,” she told the outlet.

Giudice Has No Plans to Reconcile With Her Brother & Her Sister-in-Law

Although Giudice has argued with her brother fairly frequently over the years, it sounds like this is the last time — she has no interest in talking things out with him or getting to a better place with him — or with Melissa.

In an interview with E! News, Giudice explained that how things played out for her and her brother is “so sad.”

“It’s not how I wanted things to end up,” she said. When she was asked if she sees a reunion with her brother in the future, she made it very clear that she does not.

“No, no, no, that’s really it,” she said. “That’s it.”

Meanwhile, one of Giudice’s friends and RHONJ co-star’s isn’t giving up hope. In an interview with Page Six in September 2022, Dolores Catania said that the feud is “definitely at a high stage of bad,” but later added that things could still work out.

“I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet, if I were to speak in medical terms. I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse,” she told the outlet.

