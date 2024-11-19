Fans Spot Big Clue About Teresa Giudice’s Future During WWHL Appearance

Fans think Teresa Giudice’s days as a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member could be over—and they’re basing it on a Bravo talk show appearance.

On November 17, the RHONJ OG was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby was also a guest, and it was Darby who was seated in the first seat closest to Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Fans posted to social media to point out that Giudice wasn’t in the coveted first chair.

“Teresa sitting in second seat tells me everything!!!! It’s so embarrassing!!! She might be out!” one fan account wrote.

“I said the same thing!!!!! Oh no. And Andy kept cutting her off,” another noted.

“That’s an extra sign. When Andy cuts off people is because he is so done with them and he doesn’t even hide it,” a third chimed in.

Others pointed to Cohen’s introduction of Giudice in which he described her as a star of “House of Villains” and didn’t mention her status as a Housewives star. “Second chair, no mention of RHONJ and no one clapped for Teresa, the writing is on the wall. #RHONJ.”

“The writing is definitely on the wall 😮,” another wrote of Giudice’s seat placement.

Others pointed out that Giudice isn’t officially on a Bravo show at the moment, while Darby’s RHOP season is currently airing. “[Teresa’s] show is on pause, and Ashley is on a show that is actually completely functioning and she’s there promoting. …I’m sure Teresa was furious,” one fan wrote.

Andy Cohen Said WWHL Seats Don’t Matter

In 2023, WWHL guest Alexia Nepola was put off when she was put in the second seat next to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais.

Cohen wanted to know, “Do you come in here thinking it matters where you’re sitting? I always am interested because I know a lot of people do [feel that way],” he added.

Nepola admitted she had assumed she would sit in the first chair because she was there to promote the “Real Housewives of Miami” premiere. “I love being next to you because I like you so much. So I really look forward to coming here,” she told Cohen. “And I thought it was my premiere night.”

While Beauvais swapped seats with Nepola, Cohen noted that there was no significance to the first chair. The Bravo host pointed out that several A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey and Liam Neeson sat in Seat 2 for their WWHL appearances.

Cohen broached the subject a few other times. According to BravoTV.com, he once asked “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” stars if “being put in the second chair on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is a total slap in the face.” Most of them felt it was.

He has also noted that some Bravo stars are “very concerned with where they are sitting at a reunion.”

Teresa Giudice Says She Won’t Leave RHONJ Unless Bravo Asks Her To

Cohen has teased a reboot or recasting for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” should it get picked up for a 15th season.

Despite her questionable seat at WWHL, Giudice has said she has no plans to leave the show, at least not on her own. “I’m not leaving,” Giudice said in a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast. “I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Cohen and Bravo have not confirmed any casting for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”