Teresa Giudice’s Bridesmaid Shares Goody Bag She Received as Wedding Thank You

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice pulled out all the stops for her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 6, 2022, in front of 220 friends and family members at the Park Chateau Estates & Gardens in New Brunswick, New Jersey, according to People. Multiple stars from the Real Housewives franchise made the guest list, including Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Ashley Darby, Alexia Echevarria, and Chanel Ayan.

The bridal party also included plenty of familiar faces, with Giudice’s RHONJ co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin serving as bridesmaids alongside the bride’s daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana and other friends and family members, per The Sun. The lavish wedding ceremony was officiated by the groom’s sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, People noted.

Teresa Giudice Gifted Her Bridesmaids Bags of Goodies

Melissa missed out on the bridesmaid gift bag, hey @Teresa_Giudice can I have hers #RHONJ btw I screen recorded that's why there's a timer, I have a face mask on 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dRLrY8NPjX — Ivette (@eve_215) August 12, 2022

It wouldn’t be a Giudice gala without some swag, and the bride had plenty to offer her bridal party. Following the wedding, Giudice reshared a video Catania posted on her Instagram story that showed off the contents of the supersized gift bags that were given out to the bridal party.

“Bags for each of my girls filled with my favorite things,” Giudice wrote.

A camera panned to show an oversized monogrammed bag as well as an array of products from Lily and Bean, skincare products from Lancome, gummies and a clay mask from Tumeri, a jade roller and gua-sha set from Jill & Ally, products from Olapex, tubes of lipgloss, St. Moritz tanning products, collagen moisturizer, CBD products, Dano’s tequila and a shaker, and personalized bracelets from Chloe’s Treasure as well as a nameplate necklace for each lady.

“Thank you Teresa and Louie for this beautiful gift bag with all these amazing gifts that we got for being in the wedding,” Catania said in the clip. “Just really awesome stuff.”

Teresa Giudice’s Bridesmaids Wore Matching Pink Dresses on Her Wedding Day

In addition to matching gift bags, photos from the wedding day showed that the bridesmaids were also in sync while getting ready for the ceremony. Several of Giudice’s bridesmaids were photographed wearing matching pink feathered robes in a dressing area as they got ready for the wedding. The group later wore coordinating pink satin gowns from Coco Chateau for the ceremony and reception.

One person who was noticeably missing from the wedding — and was never in line for a goody bag — was Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The two women are not close, and in March 2022, Giudice revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that she had no plans to ask her brother Joe’s wife to be in her wedding party.

Gorga addressed the snub that month during an episode of her “On Display” podcast. “I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with, I’m fine with,” Gorga told her listeners. “I understand. To each their own.”

“She probably would put me in an ugly dress anyway!” the Envy boutique owner added.

The Gorgas ultimately skipped the wedding altogether amid rumors that they got into a fight with Giudice while filming the RHONJ finale days earlier.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Looks All Grown Up in New Photos