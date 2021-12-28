Fans Roast Teresa Giudice’s Fiance After He Buys Her a 6-Figure Car

It was a Christmas to remember for Teresa Giudice and her family, who celebrated the holiday at her new home in New Jersey. Teresa was surrounded by love, and she shared photos and videos with her four daughters, her niece and nephews, and her fiance, Luis Ruelas.

Teresa made many memories with her loved ones, and even received a very thoughtful gift from her beau; a white Mercedes Benz. According to Us Weekly, Teresa shared a photo of her new ride, complete with a huge red ribbon, on her Instagram Stories on December 25, 2021. “Thank you my Love,” she captioned the snap, adding a red heart emoji. She also tagged her beau, and added an “I love you.”

Page Six reports that the car is a 2022 S Class Sedan, which costs upwards of $110,000. This is undoubtedly one of the priciest presents that Teresa has ever received, but many fans weren’t supportive of the thoughtful gesture from Luis — and slammed him on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Quipped That Teresa Probably Paid for the Car Herself

It may be no secret that Luis is well off. In fact, Exact Net Worth estimates that he has a net worth of $2 million. Meanwhile, Teresa’s net worth is estimated around $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Regardless, some fans don’t seem to think that Luis actually forked out the money to buy the car — and they said such on social media.

“Teresa bought herself a car,” one Instagram user commented on a post about the pricey gift.

“On her credit card,” someone else wrote.

“She probably bought it,” a third person commented.

“She is probably paying for it,” a fourth social media user added.

Several other people commented that the car was probably “leased.”

Some ‘RHONJ’ Fans Have a Bad Feeling About Luis

Teresa and Luis got engaged in October while on vacation in Greece. “It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Luis got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised,” a source told People magazine.

Luis got down on one knee and presented Teresa with a stunning ring. “Teresa’s impressive oval-cut diamond appears to be 8 carats, and I’d estimate it’s worth $300,000 depending on the quality of the stone,” Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told Page Six Style.

While it seems that Teresa is really happy and really in love, fans are skeptical of Luis — and his Christmas gift to her is causing even more concern. Aside from fans accusing him of not actually buying and paying for the car, several others couldn’t help but bring up the “red flags” and the bad feelings that they get from Luis.

“I don’t wish it but I feel like next year they won’t be together,” one person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post.

“Look at his eyes, he is not sincere it will end in tears,” someone else added.

“Don’t know what it is about him. He gives off red flag energy,” another Instagram user commented.

“There’s something about him I can’t put my finger on it yet,” a fourth comment read.

“This relationship is going to go up in flames. Something about him I don’t trust,” added someone else.

READ NEXT: Is Luis Ruelas Getting Fed Up With Teresa Giudice’s ‘Outbursts’?