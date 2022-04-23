RHONJ Fans Are Concerned After Teresa Giudice & Daughters Move in With Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Louie Ruelas took a big step in their relationship and moved in together. Their move was filmed for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and aired on the April 12, 2022, episode of season 12.

Giudice decided to move out of the home that she raised her four daughters in, leaving behind memories of her old life; her ex-husband Joe Giudice, and her deceased parents. And while this was a “bittersweet” time for the reality star, the move actually concerned many RHONJ fans.

Giudice moved with her four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, and Luis moved with one of his sons, officially blending the two families. Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to Reddit to share their concerns, as many don’t trust Ruelas and are worried that Giudice made a bad move by moving her kids in with him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some RHONJ Fans Are Worried for Giudice’s Kids

There have been several rumors about Ruelas floating around the internet, and there have been all kinds of stories suggesting that he isn’t trustworthy. Beyond that, fans of the show are getting to see Ruelas first-hand this season, and many are forming their own opinions of him — and most people don’t seem to like him, based on the response he receives on social media.

It’s no surprise that fans are worried for Giudice’s kids, many thinking that she moved in with Ruelas way too quickly. The two started dating in November 2020, according to People magazine.

“It makes me uncomfortable that she moved her three younger dorters in with a man and his son so fast. I’m sure people will think I’m an alarmist but you hear absolute horror stories. It just seems unnecessary at this point and Teresa’s blind loyalty to Luis scares me,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the move.

“The fact that she moved her daughters in with this man that apparently has such a concerning past is very unsettling. I want to believe that this is a happy ending but there are just too many red flags,” another comment read.

“For the first time ever I think they may be better off living with their dad instead of this snake,” a third person wrote.

“He seems like a lifetime movie villain. Like when they were moving into the new house it reminded me of those lifetime films from the 90s and 2000s. I really hope he turns out to be a good guy but I’m seeing red flags and I’m worried for Tre and her girls,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Giudice Has Said That She’s Not Signing a Prenuptial Agreement

Despite what she went through in her first marriage — and she did have a prenuptial agreement with Joe Giudice — the RHONJ star has said that she doesn’t plan on signing any legal paperwork to protect herself or her kids before getting married to Ruelas.

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that aired in February 2022, Andy Cohen asked Giudice if she was planning on signing a pre-nup, to which she replied, “no.”

“I mean, I would, you know, if he said so. I’m so very easy about that. He definitely has more than me. I would never take anything from him, I’m so not like that,” Giudice said.

This has also caused concern amongst those close to Giudice as well as her fans — and even other reality stars.

“I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy,” former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel tweeted.

